Anthropic has launched a new section on its website called Claude Explains, a blog mostly written by its AI model, Claude.

The blog focuses on technical topics, such as using AI to simplify complex computer code, and serves as a public showcase of Claude’s writing abilities.

At first glance, it might look like the AI writes the blog entirely on its own. The homepage even says it’s a place where “Claude is writing on every topic under the sun.” However, behind the scenes, humans play a big role.

According to Anthropic, subject matter experts and editorial teams review and improve Claude’s drafts, adding real-world knowledge, practical examples, and polishing the text before it goes live.

Anthropic says this collaboration between AI and humans is the whole point: to show how AI can support human work, not replace it.

The blog is meant to be an early example of how teams can use AI tools to be more productive and creative, with future topics planned in areas like writing, data analysis, and business strategy.

Anthropic’s move comes as more companies experiment with AI-generated content. OpenAI, one of its competitors, recently announced a model focused on creative writing.

Meta wants to build an AI tool for ads. Media companies like Bloomberg, Business Insider, and Gannett have also begun using AI to write article summaries or sports recaps.

Even major outlets like The New York Times and The Washington Post are exploring AI-assisted writing tools.

However, these efforts haven’t always gone smoothly. AI systems often make mistakes or even invent false information.

For example, Business Insider once recommended fake books that didn’t exist, and Bloomberg had to correct dozens of AI-generated article summaries.

In some cases, AI-written content has faced public backlash for being error-filled or misleading.

Despite this, Anthropic says it’s still hiring writers, editors, and marketers, suggesting that while AI is a powerful tool, human expertise remains essential.

