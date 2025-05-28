Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Anthropic has started introducing a new feature called “voice mode” for its mobile app.

This feature, currently in beta testing, lets users have full conversations with Claude using their voice instead of typing. It will be rolled out in English gradually over the next few weeks.

With voice mode, users can speak directly to Claude and hear its responses out loud, similar to how virtual assistants like Siri or Alexa work.

This makes it especially helpful when your hands are busy, like when cooking or driving, but you still want to interact with the chatbot.

Claude will also show key points of the conversation on the screen as it speaks, and you can switch between typing and talking whenever you want. After the chat ends, you’ll see a transcript and summary of the conversation.

We're rolling out voice mode in beta on mobile.



Try starting a voice conversation and asking Claude to summarize your calendar or search your docs. pic.twitter.com/xVo5VHiCEb — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) May 27, 2025

The voice feature is powered by Claude’s Sonnet 4 model and includes five different voice options to choose from.

It’s designed to make conversations feel more natural and human-like, much like what other tech companies are doing.

For example, OpenAI offers voice chats with ChatGPT, and Google has a similar feature in its Gemini chatbot.

However, there are some limits. Voice chats still count toward your regular usage cap, especially if you’re using the free version of Claude. On average, free users can expect to have 20–30 voice conversations.

Some special features, like connecting Claude to your Google Calendar or Gmail, are only available to paid users, and accessing Google Docs through voice is limited to businesses with an Enterprise-level subscription.

Earlier this year, Anthropic’s Chief Product Officer Mike Krieger said they were working on voice features and had discussions with Amazon and a voice tech company called ElevenLabs.

It’s not yet clear if those partnerships helped build this new voice mode, but the feature marks a big step toward making AI more conversational and easier to use.

