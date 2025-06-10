Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

About a week after launching a new blog called Claude Explains, Anthropic quietly shut it down and redirected visitors to its homepage.

The blog had been created as a trial run, aiming to combine helpful content, like tips and tricks for using their AI model Claude, with marketing goals to showcase the tool’s writing abilities.

The blog featured articles about technical topics, such as using Claude to simplify complex code.

Human experts edited these posts, but it was unclear how much of the writing came directly from Claude and how much was added or rewritten by humans.

Anthropic said that the blog was overseen by editorial teams who improved Claude’s drafts by adding practical examples and deeper insights.

They initially planned to expand the blog’s topics to include areas like creative writing, business strategy, and data analysis.

Anthropic framed Claude Explains as a way to demonstrate how human editors and AI can work together, not to replace human expertise, but to enhance it.

However, shortly after the blog debuted, the company pulled the plug. Some people online criticized the blog, noting that it didn’t clearly say what was written by AI and what wasn’t.

This led to concerns that it looked more like a marketing ploy to generate traffic rather than a genuine educational tool.

Despite the short run, just about a month, the blog did attract some attention, with over 24 websites linking to its posts.

There’s also speculation that Anthropic may have wanted to avoid overpromising what Claude could do.

Even top AI models like Claude can sometimes produce convincing but inaccurate content, a known issue that has caused problems for other companies.

For instance, Bloomberg and G/O Media faced backlash after publishing AI-written pieces with factual errors. Anthropic may have wanted to steer clear of similar missteps.

Claude Explains was a short-lived experiment that highlighted both the potential and the current limitations of AI in content creation.

