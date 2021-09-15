Anycubic launches its affordable Photon Ultra 3D Printer on Kickstarter

One of the most renowned 3D printer brands in the resin sector, Anycubic, is back with a low-cost, high-tech printer. Meet the Anycubic Photon Ultra. For years, Anycubic has offered affordable printers of excellent quality. Anycubic Photon Ultra, with no exception, will come with appealing details and an outstanding balance between quality and cost.

By implementing this new DLP technology, Anycubic is pushing a significant change in 3d printing and aiming to make this expensive technology more accessible to its customers. The printer will debut on Kickstarter on September 14th to October 14th at a price of just $399 for the first 300 units, $459 for 500 units, and $499 for 2000 units. After the Kickstarter campaign concludes, the retail price will be $599.

All of Anycubic’s 3D printer models are popular with people from various backgrounds. But its first desktop LCD printer, the Anycubic Photon, is especially popular. As a result of the continued support from its global customers, the printer quickly rose to the top of the list of best-selling 3D printers, thus launching their first resin 3D printer line, the Photon series. And the Photon series quickly became a staple in every maker’s tool kit.

Anycubuic is working to improve our products in order to satisfy customers’ increasing demand for a longer lifespan and higher precision. Additionally, most DLP printers on the market are industrial-level, costing thousands of dollars, leaving many creators unable to utilize this incredible technology. The company developed the Anycubic Photon Ultra 3D printer to smash these barriers and unleash a revolution at the intersection of creativity and technology. Now, anyone can enjoy the precision, details, and durability that are brought by DLP technology.

Anycubic Photon Ultra comes with Texas Instrument’s latest DLP technology. It has a powerful light source that throws UV light at a DLP chip compared with the LCD 3D printer. The DLP chip is an array of hundreds of thousands of tiny mirrors that can reflect the incoming light rays.

The Anycubic Photon Ultra uses a digital light projector to cure the resin, it can deliver light more evenly with uniformity 5%-15% higher than LCD printers. So it will bring you a considerable improvement in the model’s details and texture. 3DPrinterly.com also proved it in the product review, saying, “The introduction of the DLP technology to average users is a massive step in the right direction for resin 3D printing, and the precision we can reach is remarkable.”









Secondly, the Anycubic Photon Ultra will help you save big on-screen replacements because the DLP system will make the machine last over 20000 hours, 10X longer than LCD printers. That means you will release from the pain of replacing LCD panels frequently. And postpone the future demand to replace your 3D printers.

Another benefit is energy saving. In an MSLA system, the light source is typically an array of LED lights. However, there’s usually a single light source in a DLP system, which is more efficient. Only 12w are consumed during operations for the Anycubic Photon Ultra, compared to up to 60w for MSLA systems.

“Apart from these three benefits, the Anycubic Photo Ultra also serves many other benefits such as better adhesion, user-friendly interface, etc. We were so excited when we finished it because we tackled the most challenging issue in the developing process – balance the print quality and price, even though we face the rising cost of electronics and chips caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus we could spread DLP technology on the desktop 3d printer market. 3D printing is changing the way we build and create, and we will go farther than before with our Anycubic Photon Ultra, said James Ouyang, Vice President of Anycubic.”

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: