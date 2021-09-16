Anycubic Photon Ultra 3D printer raises $1m in just one hour

In just five minutes, Anycubic Photon Ultra, the first consumer-level DLP 3D printer, reached its Kickstarter goal for the first time. A little more than an hour later, it broke through $1 million.

According to the latest data, the project has received $1.58 million in pledges as of the time of this writing. 29 days remain until the end of the project on October 15. One of the reasons the Anycubic Photon ultra is so popular is that it satisfies users’ need for higher precision and maintenance-free 3D printers.

Known for its resin 3D printers, Anycubic 3D printers have been popular with 3D printing enthusiasts, makers, artists, and designers, especially the Anycubic Photon Mono X 3D printer.

Tom’s Hardware, Techradar, Tom’s Guide, etc. have all recommended it. Forbes recently also recommended the Mono X in its piece titled “The 7 Best 3D Printers Will Let You Manufacture The Future From Home.”

Anycubic continues to build upon the success of its Photon series with the launch of Photon Ultra. As Ian Stokes from TopTenReviews says:

“The AnyCubic Photon Ultra is a fantastic resin printer that offers amazing quality prints at a competitive price. It’s built to a high standard and it’s extremely easy to use, and the end results are fantastic. The build plate might be a bit small for some users, but for everyone else this is a great buy.”

“We are always listening to our customers. And we are working hard to propelling our product performance to meet customers’ increasing strict criteria for printing quality,” says James Ouyang, Vice President of Anycubic in a recent press release.

“So glad to be the first consumer-level 3D printer manufacturer to partner with Texas Instrument to bring the DLP technology to the 3D printing consumer market. It delivers our promise to propel 3D printing technology. With the DLP 3D printer Anycubic Photon Ultra, we will help people unleash their creativity and turn their imagination into reality.”

