Apex Legends vs. CSGO: Which one is better?

Two of the most popular FPS games on the market for players and professionals are Apex Legends and CSGO. Now, they are both FPS games, but they do serve different genre niches. Apex Legends is a battle royale game and CSGO is an objective-based competitive shooter.

CSGO has enjoyed a long stay in the pro eSports arena. The harsh style of play and merciless damage system has endeared it to games the world over. Likewise, Apex has screamed its way into the eSports stage and made quite a name for itself. While the games exist in different areas of the FPS world, it’s clear that both have devoted fanbases and new players will often wonder which game to try their hand at.

In this side-by-side, we’ll look at each game and examine their similarities and differences to figure out which game you should try.

Gameplay

CSGO is a brutal game in the damage-to-death ratio and functions more like real-life than most other FPS games. Players can only absorb a minimal number of shots from the enemy before their character is downed and the round is over for them.

This is something that attracts a lot of gamers to CSGO. The knowledge that just a few shots will win you the encounter lends to the idea that CSGO is more skill-based than other shooters.

CSGO is also supremely team-based and requires crisp communication and game sense to excel at it. It’s not a game for the faint of heart or the easily distracted. Patience is a key to victory in CSGO, and players often find themselves with the need to wait around corners rather than throwing on their Leeroy Jenkins hat and running in guns blazing.

Apex is better in this area as well, as opposed to something like Warzone where essentially the first person to shoot wins the encounter. Now, the comparison of CSGO’s low TTK (Time To Kill) to Apex’s longer TTK might seem odd, but the correlation is in the strategy required to achieve a kill in both games.

Apex and CSGO both value using cover to your advantage to win battles and players will find they have more success when they become more aware of their surroundings and can maximize that value more than their opponent.

Apex Legends has the much-criticized uneven ADS (Aim Down Sights) to hip-fire sensitivity issue, but it’s a minor gripe for a game that gets so much right. Apex is free-to-play, with only cosmetics costing any real money, has continued support and updates, and knocks it out of the park in the most crucial area: gameplay.

Apex Legends runs smoothly, no jerky movements or forced awkward angles during firefights and promotes a healthy balance of long-range and up-close combat scenarios, and likewise, CSGO is similar—though it does lend more to long-range than up-close for most encounters.

Match Types

Apex Legends is a battle royale game, meaning that the game is centered around one game type—a massive level populated with players or teams, and the last team or player standing wins.

Apex only has two game mode variants: Trios and Duos. Trios is the standard Apex game mode that pits teams of 3 versus each other, and Duos is the same mode and style but with teams of two instead of three.

CSGO is a more traditional FPS in this department. The game features the vaunted Competitive game mode that features the Bomb Defusal and Hostage Rescue game types. CSGO’s rounds are quick, and competitive requires a team to win 16 rounds to win the match.

Apex is one long round, but the time for each full match type can still be similar after 16+ rounds of a CSGO competitive match.

CSGO also has other game types like the usuals of Deathmatch, Casual, and Demolition. But it also offers some unique modes like Wingman—essentially Competitive light as it pits two teams of two versus each other. There is also Arms Race, a gun progression mode where players upgrade in equipment upon each earned kill, and the more unique Flying Scoutsman game mode that reduces the gravity in the game and only gives players two weapons—a knife and a sniper.

Which is better?

The answer to this is really which one appeals to your style more? If you like battle royale games, then of course Apex will be the game to try out. If you like a more competitive and less-forgiving game, then CSGO is a great option.

Both games offer great challenges in difficulty and they each have exciting professional circuits. CSGO is now free-to-play so both games match up in that department. If you’re a gamer that has played Valorant and enjoyed it, then you might want to try your hand at CSGO—the game that Valorant took a lot of inspiration from.

Conversely, if you’ve played Fortnite, PlayerUnkown’s Battlegrounds, or Warzone, then Apex Legends might be more your style. Apex doesn’t have the building mechanic that Fortnite has—that’s pretty unique to that game—but all four of these are battle royale games.

And, of course, if you’re looking for a change of pace, you should try the opposite of what you’re used to. If you play mostly battle royale games, then give CSGO a try. If you play mostly competitive more-standard FPS games then give Apex a try.

