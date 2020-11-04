AppCake offers you an easy way of directly installing IPA files onto your iPhone or iPad

Those of you who used to jailbreak, especially since it first started, will recognize the name, AppCake. It used to be one of the most popular Cydia tweaks, helping users get IPA files that Apple wouldn’t sign onto their devices.

Nowadays, we don’t have many jailbreaks to choose from, and most are semi-untethered anyway. That means millions of users are missing out on their unsigned files, or at least they were. Now, the AppCake developers have worked their magic once more, bringing the app out of Cydia and making it available for anyone to use without jailbreak.

What is AppCake?

AppCake is one of the most popular apps of its kind. It was released in 2008 by iPASTORE after being developed by iPhoneCake. It is a platform for iOS users to install the files that Apple won’t sign for one reason or another, usually because the apps don’t meet their policy restrictions.

For many people, the answer to this has been Cydia Impactor but, compared to AppCake, it is somewhat restrictive. AppCake doesn’t restrict you to three apps at a time like Cydia Impactor, and it doesn’t restrict you to having to download your own IPA files – the store contains thousands of built-in files ready for you to install.

How to Install AppCake:

Obviously, given the app’s nature, you won’t be able to install it via the official app store. However, it is simple enough to download straight to your device using the Safari browser. Still, you must be aware of one thing – AppCake is built using expired enterprise certificates, and there is the potential for Apple to revoke these, crashing the app store and leaving you with none of your apps.

Open Safari browser on your iPhone or iPad and download AppCake A message will appear on the screen; tap on Install. Wait for AppCake to be installed; when the icon loads onto your home screen, you know that AppCake is successfully installed. Before you open the app, go to your Settings app. Tap on General and go to Profiles & Device Management Find and tap the AppCake profile and tap on Trust. Close Settings; AppCake is now ready to use.

How to Use AppCake:

Using AppCake is pretty simple; open the app store, find an app you want to install, and tap it. Follow the on-screen directions to install it onto your device and follow from step 4 onwards (above) to use the app. You can also install external IPA files.

How to Install External IPA Files:

Using Safari browser, find and download the IPA files you want (please only use reputable links) Download and send the app to AppCake Go to AppCake and go to Downloads. Find and tap the file and install it on your device.

AppCake Features:

AppCake offers users lots of useful features:

Free to use

Works on all iPhones and iPads on iOS 9 through iOS 14

The developers have categorized the content making it easy to find what you want.

You can also find some of the best jailbreaks, including Electra and Unc0ver – the safest way to jailbreak your device.

Choose from thousands of apps and games already installed.

Sideload your own external IPA files

The search facility makes finding apps and games even faster.

With all of that on offer, the developers have gone above and beyond to provide you with even more. Included in AppCake is a file manager, offering an easy way to monitor downloads, spot any download issues, and manage your downloaded files. A built-in web server makes it easy to upload and download your files between your computer and your iOS device. There are even some customizable settings, such as setting your downloads to automatically install and fixing iOS 12 and iOS 13 app crashes.

Is AppCake Safe?

Yes, it is. AppCake has been fully tested at every step of the development, and the developers have made sure that you can safely use it without a jailbreak. They have a good reputation they want to protect and will not see it gone by producing an unsafe app. AppCake is monitored regularly, and any issues are fixed immediately, as are any that users report.

They release regular updates that you must install to keep the app safe to use. As well as that, with no need to jailbreak and no need to provide your Apple ID, your security and safety are guaranteed. We ran the app through a batch of tests and can reassure you there are no viruses, malware, or any other nasties lurking in it.

AppCake has long been a popular app and continues to be so, especially now that anyone can sue it. It is the best way of sideloading unsigned apps; it is free and is safe to use. Try it today; you’ll find it offers everything the official app store doesn’t.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: