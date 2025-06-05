Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple is rumored to be preparing some major updates to AirPods, with new features expected to be announced at its WWDC event on June 9, 2025.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, these updates are aimed at improving how people interact with their devices using AirPods.

One of the most exciting new features might allow users to control their iPhone or iPad cameras by tapping on the stem of their AirPods.

This means you could take a photo or maybe even start recording a video hands-free, which would be useful for group shots or selfies when your phone is out of reach.

Another possible update is a feature that detects when you fall asleep while wearing your AirPods. When this happens, your AirPods will automatically pause music, a podcast, or whatever you’re listening to.

It’s not clear yet if this will rely on the Apple Watch’s sleep-tracking capabilities or if AirPods will be able to do this on their own.

Apple is also rumored to be adding a new way to adjust volume using head gestures. This might expand on the current Conversation Awareness feature, which lowers the volume automatically when you start talking.

The new gesture feature could let you subtly move your head to change the volume without touching anything.

Additionally, Apple may introduce a new “studio quality” microphone mode for AirPods. This would improve audio recordings by reducing background noise, possibly using technology similar to what’s expected in the upcoming iPhone 16.

Finally, Apple is said to be working on making it easier for students to connect AirPods to shared iPads, such as those used in classrooms.

The goal is to simplify the setup process, which can currently be confusing or time-consuming.

All these updates are still unconfirmed rumors, but they suggest Apple is focusing on making AirPods smarter and more user-friendly. We’ll know for sure when WWDC 2025 begins next week.

