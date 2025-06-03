Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple is officially challenging a recent decision by the EU that requires it to make its products work more easily with other companies’ software and services.

This appeal is part of Apple’s ongoing battle with the EU over privacy, user experience, and competition, especially following a $570 million fine that Apple is also challenging.

This comes under the EU’s DMA, which aims to open up big tech platforms and encourage more competition.

However, Apple argues this could put user privacy and security at serious risk.

Back in December 2024, Apple had already shared its concerns in a public document. It warned that the new rules could lead to people’s private data being exposed.

Now, in its formal appeal, Apple repeats these concerns and adds that some companies are already asking for access to extremely sensitive user information, like notification content and Wi-Fi history, things that even Apple itself doesn’t access.

In a statement, Apple says the rules are unfair, costly, and could slow down innovation. The company claims it’s not just defending its business, but also protecting its users in the EU. (Via: Apple Insider)

Apple says its systems are designed to work smoothly together to offer a safe and seamless experience, and the EU’s rules could weaken that.

Apple is especially frustrated that no other company is being targeted in the same way, calling the decision “deeply flawed” and saying it could lead to a worse experience for users in Europe.

The company believes it’s being unfairly singled out and that the requirements could damage its ability to offer secure, high-quality products in the region.

Apple also pointed out that Meta has made more interoperability requests than any other company, some of which Apple claims seem totally unrelated to how Meta’s apps or services work.

This raises more concerns about how other firms might use access to Apple’s systems in ways that don’t benefit users.

