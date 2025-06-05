Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple must now allow app developers to include web links and external payment options in their iOS apps after a court rejected the company’s attempt to delay a previous ruling.

This decision is part of an ongoing legal battle that began in 2020, when Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite, sued Apple over the App Store’s strict rules and high fees.

In April, a federal judge ordered Apple to make major changes: it must let developers add web links for purchases, stop controlling how those links appear, and allow third-party payment options, without Apple taking a cut of the revenue.

Apple appealed the ruling and asked the court to pause enforcement while the case moved through the appeals process.

But a higher court has now denied Apple’s request to delay the changes, which is a bad sign for Apple’s chances of winning the appeal.

The court said Apple hadn’t convinced them that a delay was necessary or that it would be seriously harmed by allowing the changes to take effect. (Via: The Verge)

Since the ruling, major apps like Spotify and Kindle have started using these new options by linking to their websites for purchases.

Fortnite has also returned to iOS with a new system that gives users a choice: pay through Apple’s in-app system or use Epic’s own payment method.

Epic’s CEO, Tim Sweeney, said about 60% of players are still using Apple’s system, while 40% are choosing Epic’s.

Apple has responded by saying it is disappointed in the court’s decision and will keep fighting the ruling through legal channels.

The company insists that the App Store is meant to be a safe, trusted place for users and a great platform for developers.

However, with this ruling in effect, Apple must now comply and open up the App Store, at least for the time being, to give developers more freedom in how they offer and charge for their services.

