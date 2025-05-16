Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple has come under fire recently for adding warning messages to some apps in the EU App Store that use payment methods outside of Apple’s system.

These warnings include a red exclamation mark and say things like, “This app does not support the App Store’s private and secure payment system. It uses external purchases.”

At first glance, it looked like Apple had just added these messages to scare people away from using alternative payment options, something now allowed in the EU under a new law called the DMA.

However, Apple says these warning messages are not new. They claim the notices have been there since March 2024, when they started following the rules under the DMA. (Via: Techcrunch)

So, while many thought the warnings were recently added to retaliate against developers using other payment systems, Apple says that’s not the case.

The confusion started when a post on the social media site X (Twitter) showed the warning on an EU app called Instacar.

first time seeing this. Apple will punish the apps with external payment system pic.twitter.com/MBeqi8huW5 — Viktor Maric (@maric_viktor) May 12, 2025

The post went viral, with people accusing Apple of using the messages to punish developers and discourage users from trusting outside payment systems.

Many in the tech and app development communities called the warning “entitled” or an example of “malicious compliance.”

But experts, including the CEO of RevenueCat, explained that the messages have existed for months. The likely reason they’re just now getting attention is that few developers have actually used the new external payment option so far.

Apple says it planned to change the warning message to something less alarming, like “Transactions in this app are supported by the developer and not Apple.”

However, the European Commission told Apple to hold off on changing anything until further notice.

This issue comes shortly after Apple was fined €500 million by the EU in April 2025 for not fully following DMA rules.

Apple is appealing that fine, continuing its legal and public battle over how much control it should have over payments in its app ecosystem.

