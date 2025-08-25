Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple is reportedly jumping into the foldable phone game with a book-style iPhone launching in fall 2026, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

The device will unfold vertically into a tablet-like experience, marking Apple’s long-awaited entry into a market dominated by Samsung and Google.

The foldable iPhone will pack a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer screen, maintaining usability when closed.

Apple’s targeting a svelte 9 to 9.5mm thickness when folded—impressive considering current foldables often feel chunky.

Key specs include:

Four cameras total: two rear, one front, one inner

Touch ID built into the power button (goodbye Face ID)

Apple’s C2 modem (same as iPhone 18 Pro)

No physical SIM slot—eSIM only

Advanced screen technology to minimize the dreaded fold crease

The Touch ID integration is particularly interesting, suggesting Apple sees the foldable form factor as incompatible with Face ID’s current implementation.

The company is also reportedly developing new display tech specifically to address the visibility issues that plague current foldable screens.

This device fits into Apple’s ambitious three-year product roadmap. The iPhone 17 Air launches this September, followed by the foldable in 2026, and the “iPhone 20” in 2027.

Apple’s late entry into foldables isn’t surprising—the company typically waits to perfect technology rather than rush to market.

With Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series now in its sixth generation and Google’s Pixel Fold gaining traction, Apple has plenty of user feedback and technical lessons to learn from.

The 2026 timeline aligns with industry expectations that foldable displays will finally achieve the durability and crease-reduction Apple demands for its premium devices.

