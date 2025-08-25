Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple is negotiating with Google to bring Gemini, the search giant’s powerful large language model, into Siri for iOS 26.

According to Bloomberg News, the potential partnership would represent a dramatic departure from Apple’s usual go-it-alone approach, as the company seeks to catch up in the AI race that has left Siri looking outdated compared to ChatGPT and other modern assistants.

Key facts:

• Apple approached Google’s parent company Alphabet about creating a custom Gemini model for Siri

• Google has been testing a version that could run on Apple’s servers

• The Siri AI upgrade is planned for iOS 26, expected later this year

• Apple has been weighing internal AI development (codenamed “Linwood”) against external partnerships (“Glenwood”)

• The company also explored deals with OpenAI and Anthropic before focusing on Google

Apple’s talks with Google mark a significant strategic shift for a company known for building everything in-house.

According to Bloomberg, sources familiar with the discussions say Apple specifically requested a custom version of Gemini that could integrate with its devices while maintaining user privacy standards.

The partnership would build on Apple and Google’s existing search collaboration, where Google pays billions annually to remain the default search engine on Safari.

But bringing Google’s AI directly into Siri represents a much deeper integration of a competitor’s technology into Apple’s core services.

Internally, Apple has been running a strategic evaluation between developing its own AI capabilities and licensing external technology.

The company dubbed its internal AI project “Linwood” and the external option “Glenwood,” according to sources.

This decision-making process reflects broader industry trends, as other major tech companies have also moved toward outsourcing AI development rather than building everything from scratch.

Google has reportedly been testing server-compatible versions of Gemini that could meet Apple’s technical and privacy requirements.

The testing suggests both companies are serious about making the partnership work, despite their competitive relationship in smartphones and other areas.

The timing aligns with iOS 26’s development cycle, giving Apple a chance to debut a dramatically improved Siri alongside other AI-powered features expected in the update.

Why it matters

If finalized, this deal could instantly make Siri competitive with ChatGPT and other advanced AI assistants, while giving Google access to hundreds of millions of iPhone users.

The partnership would also signal that even Apple recognizes the need for external AI expertise to stay relevant in the rapidly evolving landscape.

Would Apple partnering with Google for Siri’s AI capabilities be a smart strategic move, or does it undermine Apple’s brand identity of controlling its own technology stack? Should tech companies prioritize building the best user experience even if it means relying on competitors’ AI models? Tell us below in the comments, or reach us via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news