Apple’s ambitious artificial intelligence suite, Apple Intelligence, will not make it into the first wave of its upcoming iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 updates.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman notes that this strategic delay gives Apple extra time to iron out its new features. The AI capabilities are now said to be part of software updates that will roll out by October, a few weeks after the iOS 18 September launch.

In line with these updates, Apple is taking an unprecedented step. For the first time, Apple will allow developers to test Apple Intelligence early with iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 betas, arriving this week.

What’s unusual here is that Apple typically keeps follow-up updates like this until the public release of the initial software version.

The company’s new strategy shows how high the stakes are when rolling out AI features and bringing in broad feedback from developers to iron out bugs and really optimize functionality.

Apple wants to make sure its AI features are stable and perform well. That’s why they decided not to include these features in the initial launch of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18. By working with developers early on, Apple hopes to fix any problems and improve the features before the final release.

Current Development and Beta Testing

Apple released the fourth beta of iOS 18 to developers a week ago. The final version is expected by the end of July, aligning with the typical September launch of new iPhones. This timeline ensures the OS is pre-installed on new devices.

Furthermore, the release plan indicates that the first iPhone 16 units may lack new AI features, requiring a software update. Apple Intelligence will include updates such as advanced notification prioritizing, enhanced web pages, voice note summarization, improved writing tools, a new Siri, and integration with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Apple’s AI features are expected to be updated in iOS 18 from late 2024 to mid-2025. Additionally, Apple Intelligence will be available on Mac computers with Apple chips through macOS Sequoia. AI developments will come to Vision Pro, but it will be a bit later.

