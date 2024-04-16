iPhone 16 Pro to get anti-reflective coating for camera lens flare issue

Apple’s iPhone 15 series sports one of the best smartphone cameras, and the “Pro” model’s capability to capture spatial videos makes it shine above all others.

However, one lingering issue has plagued the iPhone cameras for years, and a new leak suggests that Apple may finally be ready to resolve it with the iPhone 16 Pro.

The issue we are discussing here is flares. Camera or lens flares are a problem that cameras generally suffer from. They happen when light from a superior light source, like the sun, hits the lens and causes an effect.

However, not everyone hates it; some even prefer it, as it gives photos an artistic look.

Still, lens flare is a problem, especially when capturing photos and videos at night, and Apple needs to address it. According to a report by the leaker Yeux1122, Apple is currently testing a new lens coating tech, which is said to be specially for the iPhone 16 Pro models.

Getting ready to dump lens flare with iPhone 16 Pro

The leaker posted the report on the Naver blog and cited an unnamed source from Apple’s supply chain. According to the machine-translated post,

Apple is said to be testing a camera lens with new coating technology for application on the next iPhone Pro model.

Additional introduction of new ALD atomic layer deposition (ALD) equipment. Through this, we will be able to see improvements in the quality of photography, such as a reduction in flares.

According to the report, Apple is adding a thin antireflective coating layer to the lens to stop or minimize light reflection or scattering, which is the new ALD layer.

While the leaker Yeux1122 has a mixed track record, if this is indeed true, it will be a huge step for Apple’s photo technology and may push the company ahead of its competitors.

Either way, If Apple sticks to its usual schedule, the new iPhones will be announced within a few months, alongside the Apple Watch X and a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra.

Before that, we have another stop to make at Apple’s developer’s conference, WWDC 2024, set for June 10, where the company will announce iOS 18 with generative AI features.

