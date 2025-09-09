UPDATE 9/9/2025: The iPhone 17 is now official. Pre-orders for the iPhone 17 open on September 12th, with the phones arriving in stores (and on your doorstep) on September 19th. Color options include black, lavender, mist blue, sage, and white.

The wait for the iPhone 17 is finally over—Apple has officially announced its next flagship.

No more speculation or leaked guesses: the company revealed the iPhone 17 lineup during its September 9 event, with pre-orders opening September 12 and in-store availability starting September 19.

If you’re planning an upgrade, these are the dates to have on your calendar.

iPhone 17 Release Date: What We Know So Far

Apple officially unveiled the iPhone 17 lineup during its keynote event on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. Pre-orders for all models open on Friday, September 12, and the phones will arrive in stores and begin shipping to customers on Friday, September 19.

This timeline, now confirmed by Apple’s press releases, lines up with the company’s traditional fall launch cadence.

September 9, 2025: Apple Event Announcement

The September 9 event date has been supported by reporting from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter, as cited by multiple tech outlets, including 9to5Mac and MacRumors.

Gurman’s reporting track record on Apple launches is among the most reliable in the industry. German carrier documents, which typically receive advance notice for inventory planning, have independently confirmed this Tuesday’s event date.

September 12, 2025: Pre-Orders Begin

Following Apple’s established pattern, iPhone 17 pre-orders will start on Friday, September 12, at 8 AM ET. This gives customers exactly three days from the announcement to research their options before ordering begins.

September 19, 2025: Official Launch Day

The iPhone 17 series will launch globally on Friday, September 19, 2025. This marks the day when devices become available in Apple Stores, carrier locations, and for direct purchase online, maintaining Apple’s traditional one-week gap between pre-orders and general availability.

As reported by MacRumors, the entire iPhone 17 line is anticipated to debut in mid-September 2025, featuring several upgrades and new design elements across all models.

Meanwhile, CNET notes that the September keynote will likely see multiple iPhone 17 variants, including the base model, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, and a new ultra-thin “iPhone 17 Air.” Apple is also tipped to launch updated Apple Watch models at the same event.

What to Expect from the iPhone 17 Lineup

Beyond the release date, the rumor mill has churned out plenty of speculation about what the iPhone 17 will bring.

According to MacRumors, consumers can expect larger and thinner displays, camera upgrades, and enhanced performance with the new A19 chip.

The “Air” model is rumored to be the slimmest iPhone ever, while the Pro Max could feature Apple’s most advanced battery yet.

As first reported by Macworld, the iPhone 17 family may include new color options, expanded RAM, and improved wireless capabilities, such as Wi-Fi 7. Camera improvements, including a 24MP TrueDepth front camera and advanced telephoto features, are also expected.

Complete iPhone 17 Lineup Revealed

Apple is preparing its most significant iPhone redesign in years, with four distinct models confirmed for the September launch:

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air

The biggest change comes with the iPhone 17 Air, which replaces the iPhone 16 Plus in Apple’s lineup.

This ultra-thin device represents Apple’s pursuit of the thinnest iPhone ever created, with reports suggesting a profile of approximately 5.5mm to 6.25mm thick.

The iPhone 17 Air will feature:

Single rear camera system

No physical SIM card slot (eSIM only)

Apple’s new C1 modem

Potentially larger display with ProMotion technology

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max Models

The Pro lineup receives substantial updates, including:

New orange color option joining the existing palette

Wider, rectangular camera housing design

Possible switch from titanium to aluminum bands for lighter weight

Enhanced camera capabilities and performance improvements

Companion Device Launches at September Event

Apple’s September 9 event won’t focus solely on iPhones. The company is expected to announce several companion devices:

Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE 3

Series 11 : Enhanced health monitoring with potential blood pressure measurement and 5G connectivity

: Enhanced health monitoring with potential blood pressure measurement and 5G connectivity Ultra 3 : Larger, brighter display with slimmer bezels and satellite emergency messaging

: Larger, brighter display with slimmer bezels and satellite emergency messaging SE 3: Adopts Series 9 design with larger screen sizes and always-on display capability

AirPods Pro 3

The next-generation AirPods Pro 3 will feature:

Sleeker design with shorter stems and smaller case

H3 chip for improved sound quality and noise cancellation

Health sensors including heart rate monitoring

Extended battery life

Press Invitations Expected September 2

Based on Apple’s historical patterns, press invitations for the September 9 event should arrive on Monday, September 2. This gives journalists and analysts one week to prepare for coverage.

Upgrade Planning Considerations

If you’re planning to upgrade to an iPhone 17, consider these factors:

Early Pre-Orders : Popular configurations, especially Pro Max models and any new color options like the rumored orange, typically sell out quickly with delivery dates extending into October.

: Popular configurations, especially Pro Max models and any new color options like the rumored orange, typically sell out quickly with delivery dates extending into October. Current Device Trade-In : Apple’s trade-in values often remain stable through the pre-order period, but third-party resellers may offer better prices before the new launch.

: Apple’s trade-in values often remain stable through the pre-order period, but third-party resellers may offer better prices before the new launch. Carrier Promotions: Major carriers usually announce their iPhone 17 deals during the September 9 event, with pre-order exclusive offers beginning September 12.

Should You Wait for the iPhone 17?

If you’re considering an upgrade, the iPhone 17’s rumored blend of design tweaks and hardware improvements is shaping up to be one of Apple’s most substantial updates in years.

While leaks and rumors should always be taken with a grain of salt until Apple makes it official, the consensus across trusted outlets suggests a mid-September 2025 launch.

Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to Apple’s next big event. We’ll continue to bring you the latest news, leaks, and official announcements on everything iPhone 17.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Find answers to the most common questions about the upcoming iPhone 17 release date. If you can’t find what you’re looking for here, drop a comment below in the comments section and we’ll answer what we know. When can I buy the iPhone 17? Pre-orders begin Friday, September 12 at 8 AM ET, with general availability starting September 19, 2025. Will all iPhone 17 models launch on the same day? Yes, Apple plans to launch all four iPhone 17 models simultaneously on September 19. What time will pre-orders start? Apple typically opens iPhone pre-orders at 8 AM Eastern Time on the designated Friday. When can I buy the iPhone 17? Pre-orders begin Friday, September 12 at 8 AM ET, with general availability starting September 19, 2025. How reliable are these dates? The September 9 event date comes from German carrier documents and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, both highly reliable sources for Apple launch information. Which model should I consider for an upgrade? The iPhone 17 Air offers the most significant design change, while Pro models focus on camera and performance improvements. Your choice depends on whether you prioritize the thinnest design or maximum features.

