Apple just dropped the iPhone 17 lineup, and if you’re wondering whether your wallet can handle it, here’s everything you need to know about pricing for each model.

Let’s cut to the chase. The iPhone 17 family comes in four distinct flavors this year, each with its own price tag:

iPhone 17 – Starting at $799 (256GB)

The base model keeps the same starting price as last year’s iPhone 16, but here’s the kicker: Apple doubled the base storage to 256GB. So you’re actually getting more bang for your buck. The 512GB version will set you back $999.

iPhone 17 Air – Starting at $999 (256GB)

This is Apple’s new ultra-thin model, and it slots right between the standard and Pro models. If you want that sleek titanium body without Pro pricing, this is your play. Monthly payments work out to $41.62 over 24 months.

iPhone 17 Pro – Starting at $1,099 (256GB)

Here’s where things get spicy. The Pro model jumped up by $100 from last year, making it a starting point of $1,099. You can upgrade to 512GB for $1,299 or opt for the full 1TB for $1,499.

iPhone 17 Pro Max – Starting at $1,199 (256GB)

The big boy of the bunch starts at $1,199, or $49.95 per month. Storage options include 512GB ($1,399), 1TB ($1,599), and for the first time, a massive 2TB option that’ll run you $1,999.

Model 256GB 512GB 1TB 2TB iPhone 17 $799 $999 – – iPhone 17 Air $999 $1,199 – – iPhone 17 Pro $1,099 $1,299 $1,499 – iPhone 17 Pro Max $1,199 $1,399 $1,599 $1,999

Image: KnowTechie

What’s Behind the Price Changes?

The elephant in the room is that Pro pricing bump.

While the standard iPhone 17 holds steady at $799, both Pro models saw a $100 increase. Apple hasn’t officially explained the hike, but it’s likely tied to the new A19 Pro chip, improved camera systems, and those sweet ProMotion displays.

On the flip side, doubling the base storage across all models softens the blow. Remember when the base iPhone came with a measly 128GB? Those days are gone.

Trade-In Deals and Financing

Before you start sweating over these prices, Apple’s throwing some decent trade-in deals your way. You can knock off anywhere from $40 to $700 when you trade in an iPhone 8 or newer.

That iPhone 13 Pro Max collecting dust in your drawer? It could seriously offset that upgrade cost.

Apple’s also pushing 0% financing hard this year. Every model breaks down into monthly payments over 24 months, making that $1,199 Pro Max feel more like a $50 monthly subscription than a four-figure purchase.

Image: KnowTechie

The Bottom Line

Is the iPhone 17 worth these prices? That depends on where you’re coming from.

If you’re rocking an iPhone 14 or older, the jump in performance, battery life, and camera quality makes a compelling case. The base iPhone 17 at $799 with 256GB is actually solid value compared to previous years.

But if you’re eyeing those Pro models, be ready for sticker shock. That $100 price bump stings, especially when you’re already looking at premium pricing.

The new Air model might be the sweet spot for many – you get that fresh design and decent specs without crossing into four-digit territory.

Pre-orders kick off September 12, with all models hitting stores on September 19. Whether you’re team standard, Air, Pro, or Pro Max, at least now you know exactly what damage your credit card is about to take.