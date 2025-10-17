Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Holy hell, Apple. The iPhone 17 series just pulled off what might be the most savage product launch in recent memory, leaving supply chains crying and analysts frantically updating their spreadsheets.

The carnage started fast and brutal. The sleek new iPhone Air got regulatory approval in China on Friday and promptly sold out within hours. Not days. Hours.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro Max went full Thanos on September 12th, disappearing from stock faster than you can say “Dynamic Island,” and it’s been MIA ever since.

But here’s the kicker: it’s not just the premium models getting obliterated. The standard iPhone 17 is also getting demolished by demand. That’s wild, because usually it’s the Pro models that vanish while the base versions collect digital dust.

The numbers are absolutely bonkers: Mizuho Securities just bumped their production forecast to 94 million units—that’s 6 million more iPhones than originally planned.

For context, that’s like Apple saying “oops, we need to make an entire country’s worth of extra phones.”

Current shipping estimates are a hot mess of disappointment. Want a Pro Max? Cool, see you in 2-3 weeks.

The regular iPhone 17 is playing hard to get with similar delays, while the iPhone Air is chilling with 1-2 week waits in China, but magically available everywhere else.

Early reports suggest this launch is absolutely smoking the iPhone 16 series performance, which honestly makes sense—who doesn’t want a phone thinner than their patience during iOS updates?

