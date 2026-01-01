Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple reportedly has no plans to ship a standard iPhone 18 in 2026, with the base model now expected to slip to spring 2027 while Apple leans harder on Pro and foldable hardware in the meantime.​

According to MacRumors, multiple supply chain and rumor reports say Apple is stepping away from the once-a-year rhythm for its mainstream iPhone, with no regular iPhone 18 on shelves this year.​

The iPhone 17, which launched in 2025, is expected to remain Apple’s primary non‑Pro handset for roughly a year and a half, something that has never happened in the iPhone’s modern era.​

New split launch strategy

For more than a decade, Apple has dropped all core iPhone models together in September, but that cadence is expected to fracture into two waves starting this year.​

The playbook on the table: premium devices first in the fall, while lower‑priced or “standard” models slide to a later window instead of debuting alongside the flagships.​

What happens to iPhone 18

Current chatter points to Apple launching iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and its first foldable iPhone in the usual fall slot, while the regular iPhone 18 waits in the wings until spring 2027.​

That spring drop is also rumored to bundle in an iPhone 18e and a second‑gen iPhone Air, effectively turning it into a lower‑cost iPhone refresh event.​

Why Apple might be doing this

Apple’s lineup is getting crowded: by late 2026, the catalog could span older models like iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, newer “e” and Air variants, Pro flagships, and a foldable, easily clearing eight distinct iPhones on sale at once.​

Spacing launches out lets Apple keep each model in the spotlight longer, reduce overlap between similar devices, and avoid having new phones immediately cannibalize each other’s sales.​

