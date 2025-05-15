Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple is reportedly planning a major design change for the iPhone 18 Pro, expected in 2026, which will likely feature Face ID sensors hidden under the screen.

This would mark a big step in Apple’s goal to make the iPhone screen completely seamless and free of cutouts.

For years, Apple has used visible notches and cutouts to house Face ID and the selfie camera.

First, it was the notch at the top of the screen, and more recently, it became the Dynamic Island, which combines a cutout for the selfie camera and another for Face ID components.

While Dynamic Island added some fun and useful animations, it’s still a compromise in screen design.

According to Ross Young, a well-known expert in the display industry, Apple is now ready to take the next step: placing Face ID sensors under the display. (Via: Apple Insider)

At the SID Business Conference today, OTI Lumionics CEO Michael Helander confirmed that they expect phones with under panel Face ID using their materials to be available for sale in 2026. This suggests that iPhone 18 Pro models will have under panel Face ID with other brands and… — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 14, 2025

This would allow Apple to eliminate the larger cutout, leaving only a small hole for the selfie camera.

Young, who shared this information at a recent business conference, says the technology to fully hide the selfie camera under the screen isn’t quite ready yet, so we’ll still see a small camera hole for now.

Hiding Face ID components would make the front of the iPhone look cleaner and more futuristic. It also frees up more space on the screen by removing “dead pixels” used to mask hardware.

Apple first introduced the notch with the iPhone X in 2017, then switched to Dynamic Island with the iPhone 14 Pro in 2022. So, a major update by iPhone 18 Pro in 2026 fits Apple’s usual timing for big design shifts.

Apple is expected to make sure this new tech doesn’t compromise Face ID’s performance or security. However, if it can’t meet those high standards, Apple likely won’t roll it out.

