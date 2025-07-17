Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple is reportedly making major progress on its upcoming iPhone Fold, and one of the most impressive features could be its ultra-thin design.

According to leaks from China, the device might measure just 4.8mm thick when unfolded, making it thinner than even the latest iPad Pro (5.1mm) and much slimmer than the iPhone 16 (7.8mm).

While this could mean the phone might be around 9.6mm thick when folded, leakers caution that this is just a rough estimate.

The actual folded thickness will likely be between 9mm and 9.5mm, which is still very thin and close to the thickness of a regular iPhone.

Achieving such slimness in a foldable phone is a big engineering challenge, but analysts like Ming-Chi Kuo believe Apple is pulling it off.

Kuo previously stated the unfolded thickness would fall between 4.5mm and 4.8mm, lining up with this recent leak.

However, leaker Instant Digital, who shared the latest measurement, has a mixed record of accurate predictions, so these details should still be taken with caution.

Besides thickness, there’s also growing agreement on the screen size.

Reports suggest the main internal display will be around 7.8 inches, although some earlier leaks listed slightly smaller measurements, ranging from 7.58 to 7.76 inches. That puts it in the range of a small tablet when unfolded.

As for resolution, rumors are more consistent, pointing to a sharp display at 2713×1920 pixels.

On the back of the iPhone Fold, Apple is expected to include a dual-camera system, likely with 48MP sensors, according to another Chinese leaker, Digital Chat Station. (Via: Apple Insider)

While Apple hasn’t officially confirmed anything, the growing number of leaks points to serious development efforts behind the scenes.

If the reports are accurate, the iPhone Fold could be one of the thinnest and most refined foldables on the market when it launches, combining Apple’s sleek design philosophy with foldable tech.

Do you think Apple’s ultra-thin iPhone Fold design will give it an advantage over existing foldables? Or are features like battery life and durability more important than being super slim? Tell us below in the comments, or reach us via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news