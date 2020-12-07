Apple is already prepping new, high-end Mac chips for 2021

The M1 chip found in the new MacBook Air, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro has been blowing reviewers away, and now, according to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple is already prepping new chips for 2021.

From sources familiar with the matter, Apple is already working on several variations of the impressive chip, with plans to insert them into new high-end MacBook Pro models, as well as iMac desktops and a new Mac Pro workstation. They are expected to start releasing in the spring of 2021 and through the fall of the same year.

If Apple can continue to impress with its in-house chips, things could get interesting for Intel. Bloomberg notes that Intel makes less than 10% of its revenue from providing Apple with chips, but it’s the bigger picture that could prove interesting. Intel has long dominated the field in innovation, but Apple is showing that others can compete in the space, as well.

The M1 chip is impressive and continues to prove itself. In one set of tests using an M1-equipped MacBook Pro, the fan on the laptop never turned on, even while exporting 4K video, a CPU-intensive task. That makes it a silent laptop, something that simply wasn’t the case with Intel-equipped MacBook Pro models.

