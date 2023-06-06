Apple is finally tweaking the autocorrect function with iOS 17

Apple is making cussing easier with iOS 17. Yup, you heard it right. Apple is reportedly improving its autocorrect function to help you swear better, faster, and most importantly, correctly.

Yesterday’s WWDC 2023 event was remarkable for multiple reasons. Apple announced the new 15-inch MacBook Air, WatchOS 10, MacOS Sonoma, and more.

However, for some fans, WWDC got more excited when Apple some fans were thrilled when Apple introduced a new, better autocorrect feature that made swearing easier.

New and Improved Autocorrect Function

During the keynote, Apple’s Senior VP of Software Engineering, Craig Federighi, said, “And in those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it too.”

iPhone’s autocorrect feature was somewhat quirky. It takes a misspelled word and replaces it with something it deems logical, completely changing the meaning of the sentence.

But on iOS 17, iPhone’s keyboard uses a transfer model. OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, uses the same in its language models. So, it learns from what you type and predicts what you may want to type next.

However, it also makes corrections, and if you’re not happy with any of the changes, you can always tap the underlined word to get it back. Pretty convenient, right?

Moving forward, this new iPhone autocorrect tweak is coming with iOS 17, which is expected to come out in September with the all-new Phone 15. However, the early public beta will be available sometime in July.

