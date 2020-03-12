Apple is reportedly working on an iPhone that features a “world facing” 3D camera

One of the next flagship iPhones to release will likely have a 3D depth camera on the back, according to Fast Company. A 3D camera already powers Face ID, so this means both sides of the iPhone will have 3D sensing capabilities.

Apple manages these 3D sensing capabilities by using a laser to measure the distance between the camera and the objects in front of it, giving developers more information to toy with for things like Augmented Reality, or video and photo effects.

Apple’s iPhone engineers have reportedly been working on this “world facing” 3D camera for at least two years. Presumably, it’s not been included in a device yet because Apple wasn’t happy with the performance, but that might change later this year with the next iPhone flagships.

The “world facing” camera will be supplied by Lumentum, who also supplies the Face ID depth camera. That should make it easier for Apple to integrate it into its camera systems, as it’s already tech they’ve been working with for years now. Apple will likely build on its ARKit functionality to enable better AR apps, and also better bokeh blur in portrait mode.

It is worth mentioning that Samsung also has the 3D sensing “world facing” cameras on its Galaxy range, in the Note 10+, S20+ and S20 Ultra handsets. They enable Samsung’s camera to do things like draw AR effects in-shot, or to scan items to turn into 3D objects.

What do you think? Interested in this next batch of iPhones with improved 3D depth cameras? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

