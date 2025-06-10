Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple’s new design shift, called Liquid Glass, was introduced during the WWDC 2025 event.

It marks a significant update in how the UI looks and feels across all Apple devices, iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, Apple TVs, and even Vision Pro.

It replaces the flat, colored icon styles we’ve seen in recent years, like dark mode and tinted icons, with a sleek, glass-like, semi-transparent design.

So, what is Liquid Glass in simple terms?

Apple describes it as a “translucent material” that reflects and adapts to its surroundings, making app icons, widgets, and controls feel more alive and dynamic.

Basically, it’s a high-tech way of saying that many parts of your screen will now appear see-through and will subtly change depending on what’s behind them.

The idea is to bring focus to your content and make the interface feel less cluttered. For example, menus and buttons can hide themselves when not in use, making things look cleaner.

You can even choose to make your app icons appear completely transparent, which some people will love for the minimal look.

That said, reactions will vary. Some users, especially long-time Apple fans, might feel unsure, just like when Apple switched from iOS 6 to the flatter iOS 7 look years ago.

Others, particularly those who prefer simple, modern designs, might really appreciate this change.

But one important concern is accessibility.

As per the Center for Research on Disability, around 8.3 million Americans have vision impairments, and transparency-heavy designs can make things harder to see for some people. (Via: AppleInsider)

Thankfully, Apple has a strong track record with accessibility, so it’s likely that all the usual tools, like larger text, high contrast modes, and screen readers, will still work just as well.

Also, Liquid Glass is optional. Users can still stick with dark mode, light mode, or the previous tinted icons.

Thus, Liquid Glass is a bold visual update that’s about unifying the Apple experience, giving it a fresher, more dynamic feel, while still letting users personalize or opt out if they prefer.

