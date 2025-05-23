Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch its first pair of smart glasses in 2026, according to a Bloomberg report.

These smart glasses are expected to come with built-in cameras, microphones, and speakers.

This technology would allow the glasses to understand the world around the wearer and respond to voice commands using Siri. (Via: The Verge)

The glasses are designed to handle a wide range of tasks. They will be able to take phone calls, play music, give directions, and even offer live translations, making them a multifunctional tool for everyday use.

Apple is also said to be developing a custom chip for the glasses to help them run efficiently. However, fully immersive AR features, which would let users see virtual objects layered onto the real world, are still several years away.

This news comes shortly after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced a new project with former Apple designer Jony Ive.

Together, they plan to release AI-powered hardware in 2026 as well. Their rumored product is said to be a screenless device with cameras and microphones, possibly designed as a competitor to Apple’s and Meta’s smart glasses.

Apple’s smart glasses are expected to be similar to Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses but with better quality materials and design.

Meta has already sold over a million pairs of its glasses, which can take photos, play audio, and interact with AI.

Meanwhile, Google is working with companies like Samsung and Warby Parker to develop its own AI glasses using the Android XR platform.

While Apple is pushing forward with its smart glasses project, it has reportedly canceled plans for a smartwatch with built-in cameras and advanced AI features. However, the company is still exploring other wearable tech ideas, including AirPods with cameras.

We expect to learn more about Apple’s plans for these gadgets in the coming days.

