Apple’s M4 chip-powered Macs could be coming soon

Apple launched M3-powered MacBook Pros and iMacs in October 2023, and the Cupertino firm recently launched the M3 variant of its MacBook Air.

That launch likely closes the M3 chapter, as the latest report suggests the company is getting ready for M4-powered Mac devices, including the iMac, MacBook, and Mac mini.

While the M3-powered Macs, which possess plenty of power, have only been released a few months ago, the sales numbers have been underwhelming.

Hence, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, Apple is getting ready to start producing the M4 processor.

According to the journalist, Apple is betting heavily on AI innovation to renew user interest in Macs.

M4 chip-powered MacBooks will start arriving by the end of 2024

According to the journalist’s report, Apple’s M4 chip lineup will consist of three variants.

There’s an entry-level M4 chip with the codename “Doman,” which will likely be featured on the base model MacBook Pro, the next MacBook Air, and the lowest configured MacMini.

Next is the middle M4 chip variant, which has the codename “Brava” and more processing power. This variant will likely be featured on the flagship MacBook Pro and the top-end Mac mini.

Finally, the top-end “Hidra” M4 chip will power the flagship Mac Pro desktop.

In addition, Gurman has also outlined the complete timeline for the M4-powered Mac devices, which could change supply, production, and other factors.

According to Gurman’s report, Apple could launch the base-model 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip by the end of 2024. This will be followed by the 24-inch iMac, also slated for the end of 2024.

The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with mid-tier and flagship-tier M4 chips are due between the end of 2024 and early 2025. Around the same time, we could see the Mac Mini powered by the base and mid-tier M4 chip.

Apple has just launched the M3-powered MacBook Airs, so the M4 variants aren’t coming anytime soon and are slated for spring 2025.

Either way, it seems the timeline for Apple’s M4 chip-powered Mac devices is approaching. The company is likely betting on its AI capabilities after integrating with the latest version of macOS, which is expected to be announced at the upcoming developer conference, WWDC 2024.

