Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple is making a big change in how it names the next versions of its operating systems.

The company is hitting the reset button on version numbers and aiming for a fresh, more consistent look and feel across its devices.

Instead of following the current version numbers, which are inconsistent across its different platforms, Apple will start using a new system based on the year.

But here’s the twist: just like how car models are often named a year ahead (for example, a car released in 2024 might be called the 2025 model), Apple’s updates will now reflect the next year.

So, for example, the next iPhone software update won’t be called iOS 19—it will jump all the way to iOS 26.

The same applies to other Apple devices:

iPadOS 26 (instead of iPadOS 19)

macOS 26 (instead of macOS 16)

watchOS 26 (instead of watchOS 12)

tvOS 26 (instead of tvOS 19)

visionOS 26 (instead of visionOS 3)

Bloomberg suggests this new naming system will be officially announced at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which starts on June 9. (Via: The Verge)

The reason for the change is to make Apple’s software easier to understand.

Right now, the version numbers don’t match up well and can be confusing—for example, iPhones are on iOS 18, but the Apple Watch is on watchOS 12, and Vision Pro is just on visionOS 2.

With this move, Apple wants to create a more unified and consistent brand across all its platforms.

This naming update also comes at a time when Apple is reportedly planning major redesigns of its software for all devices. These changes will take inspiration from visionOS.

Expect to hear all about it and see what the new designs look like when Apple takes the stage at WWDC on June 9 at 1 PM ET.

What do you think about this naming change for Apple’s OS lineup? Does it simplify the versions for you? Tell us via the comments below, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news