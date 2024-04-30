Apple Pencil 3 may get haptic feedback and new gestures

Apple announced the “Let Loose” event a few days ago to officially unveil its next-generation iPad models after keeping quiet all throughout 2023.

At the event, the Cupertino firm is expected to announce the new iPad Pro models, which will sport state-of-the-art OLED panels and Apple’s M3 silicon (although a recent report claims it will be M4), and the new iPad Air 6, including a larger 12.9-inch variant.

However, the new iPads won’t be the event’s only attraction. Apple is also announcing the third-generation Apple Pencil, the Apple Pencil 3, with new features.

According to the latest edition of the Power On newsletter by Mark Gurman, Apple Pencil 3 could get haptic feedback. However, the report doesn’t mention how it would be used.

The pencil could deliver different feedback depending on the mode, like a digital paintbrush, pen, crayon, etc. But this is all speculation.

Image: KnowTechie

On the other hand, Apple Pencil 3 could get a new squeeze detection mechanism based on the references found in the iPadOS 17.5 beta.

In addition, Apple is rumored to bring Find My support to the upcoming Apple Pencil, making it easier to locate.

Of course, if all these speculations become real, Apple Pencil 3 will stand out among its third-party alternatives.

It could inspire rivals like Samsung to add more features to its S Pen Pro. The S Pen Pro already supports the SmartThings app, but neither haptic feedback nor pressure gestures.

There’s also the case with Magic Keyboard

Image: KnowTechie

Let’s not forget the last rumored item for the event: a new Magic Keyboard for the next-gen iPad models.

The Magic Keyboard is Apple’s premium tablet accessory; according to rumors, it may get a facelift. But no other details are available outside of using an aluminum base and adding a larger trackpad.

The new iPad Pro, iPad Air 6, Apple Pencil 3, and the new Magic Keyboard will be unveiled next week on May 7, followed by the WWDC 2024 on June 10, where Apple will likely announce the next iPadOS update.

Excited about new iPads?

