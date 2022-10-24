Apple is hiking up prices on Apple Music, TV+, and more

Just as Apple introduces new ways to shove ads in everyone’s faces, the company is reportedly increasing the subscription prices of many different services.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg sent out a tweet recently reporting that Apple would be raising prices on three different services.

Those include Apple TV+, Apple Music, and Apple One.

According to his tweet, Apple TV+ will be $6.99 a month. Apple Music is going up to $10.99 per month. And Apple One is getting price increases across the board.

Apple’s website has already been updated with the new pricing for Apple One.

The Individual plan will be $16.95 a month, the Family is jumping to $22.95 a month, and the Premier option will be $32.95 a month.

Currently, Apple’s subscription pricing for Apple Music is still showing as $9.99 a month. TV+ is showing the new pricing on the Apple support page, however.

If you are locked into the current pricing for any of these plans, we’re still waiting for confirmation on when you can expect the updated pricing.

We’ve reached out to Apple for comment.

