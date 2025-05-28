Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple may be working on a major camera upgrade for future iPhones.

According to a well-known leaker, Digital Chat Station, on Weibo, Apple is currently testing a powerful 200MP rear camera sensor, a big jump from the current 48MP sensors used in today’s iPhone Pro models.

While this doesn’t guarantee the 200MP sensor will appear in the next iPhone, it does show that Apple is exploring much higher-resolution cameras for the future.

Apple regularly improves its camera technology, both in terms of hardware and software.

Recently, it upgraded its main and Ultra Wide cameras to 48MP, but the Telephoto lens on the iPhone 16 Pro still uses a 12MP sensor.

There are rumors that even the iPhone 17 Pro’s Telephoto camera will get a significant boost.

Apple is also rumored to be doubling the resolution of the front-facing camera from 12MP to 24MP in the iPhone 17 lineup.

The source of the 200MP sensor Apple is testing is unknown, but AppleInsider suggests that Samsung is a likely candidate.

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy smartphones already use 200MP cameras, and since some Samsung companies are part of Apple’s supply chain, it’s possible Apple could use Samsung’s camera tech in future iPhones.

That said, testing a new sensor doesn’t mean it will be used right away, or at all.

But based on Apple’s history of gradually upgrading camera technology, it seems likely that ultra-high-resolution sensors like this will eventually become a reality.

Apple places a lot of emphasis on its camera capabilities, especially in its marketing.

High-quality photography and video features are a major selling point for iPhones. So, it makes sense that Apple would keep pushing the limits of what its cameras can do.

While a 200MP camera on an iPhone is probably not coming immediately, it’s likely on the horizon.

The only real question is when Apple will decide the time is right to bring this massive camera upgrade to the public.

What do you think about the iPhone getting a camera upgrade? Will you get an iPhone just for this kind of camera upgrade? Tell us below in the comments, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news