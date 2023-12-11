Apple confirms it took down Beeper Mini to safeguard its users 

Apple’s iMessage has recently been making headlines, largely due to its exclusivity and the numerous unofficial attempts to make it available on the Android platform.

The most recent effort comes from Beeper Mini, an Android app that has ingeniously managed to operate iMessage on Android devices.

However, the celebration was short-lived as Apple moved to block the app, citing security concerns

Apple claims “significant risks to user security and privacy” to justify Beeper Mini shutdown

Beeper Mini went offline this past Friday. Initially, server issues were blamed, but Apple later issued a statement over the weekend.

According to the tech giant, it has moved to block apps that use fraudulent credentials to access iMessage.

Apple’s official statement was published by The Verge:

At Apple, we build our products and services with industry-leading privacy and security technologies designed to give users control of their data and keep personal information safe. We took steps to protect our users by blocking techniques that exploit fake credentials in order to gain access to iMessage. These techniques posed significant risks to user security and privacy, including the potential for metadata exposure and enabling unwanted messages, spam, and phishing attacks. We will continue to make updates in the future to protect our users.

Beeper Mini was introduced on December 5 as an iMessage app for Android that sidesteps the need for users to sign in with an Apple ID or run iMessage on a server.

The app, which follows closely on the heels of the Sunbird controversy, does not rely on a Mac server relay like its predecessor. Nevertheless, Beeper Mini had to convince Apple servers that messages were originating from an Apple device.

So, how did Beeper Mini accomplish this?

In a move that harks back to simpler times, Beeper used ‘fake credentials,’ a tactic that Apple mentioned in its statement. However, Beeper also has a message for its users:

Work continues to fix the issue causing the Beeper Mini outage. We know how hard this has been for those who loved using Beeper Mini, and we're extremely sorry for the inconvenience. We are feeling good, though, and hope to have good news to share soon. — Beeper (@onbeeper) December 10, 2023

Beeper stands by its product and is prepared to provide its entire source code to an agreed-upon third party for a security evaluation of Beeper Mini.

However, it all depends on Apple, and it’s still not clear if Apple will unblock Beeper Mini to enable iMessage on Android once again.

Several voices are asking Apple to drop its stance and open up iMessage, including US Senator Elizabeth Warren, who came out in Beeper’s support on Twitter/X.

So, the pressure and all the eyes are on Apple, and the question is, will the company give in? Probably not, but I’m sure Android users are surely hoping they reconsider.

