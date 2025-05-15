Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple is working on a new update for its Vision Pro headset that will let users scroll through apps using just their eyes, no hands needed.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, this upgrade is expected to be part of the visionOS 3 update, likely to be announced at Apple’s big WWDC 2025 event on June 9. (Via: Digital Trends)

Currently, the Vision Pro lets you interact with apps mainly through hand gestures, like tapping or pinching in the air.

But with this new feature, the headset will be able to track your eye movements and automatically scroll through content based on where you’re looking.

It’s like having someone turn pages for you while you read or play music for you.

At first, this eye-tracking scroll feature will only work with Apple’s own apps, but Apple is expected to give developers access to it as well.

That means third-party apps, like games, productivity tools, or streaming services, could soon take advantage of this hands-free scrolling, making the Vision Pro even more interactive and user-friendly.

Interestingly, this technology isn’t brand new for Apple. In iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, Apple introduced eye-tracking as an accessibility feature.

It uses the front camera to detect where a user is looking and scrolls accordingly. That version also included a feature called Dwell Control, which selects something when you stare at it for a short time.

Other tools, like Smoothing and Snap-to-Item, helped make the experience smoother and more precise. Many users hope these features will be part of the Vision Pro update, too.

This update could make using the Vision Pro feel more natural and effortless, almost like the headset knows what you want to do before you do it.

We expect to learn more about this at Apple’s WWDC 2025 event scheduled for June 9.

