Apple Watch bands that normally cost $50 are now down to $7-$10

If your Apple Watch band is looking a little outdated these days and you’re looking to spruce things up with a fresh look, Amazon has a pretty sweet deal going on right now that gets you a new Apple Watch band starting at $7 up to $10. Not bad, right? Especially considering Apple sells theirs at $50. The best part, these Apple Watch bands come in a three-pack!

There’s a lot of options here to pick from, and practically every color and size is up for grabs. Depending on your size and color choice, prices can vary. The cheapest option is $7, and the most expensive one will set you back $9.99. From most of the searches, a big chunk of them are right at the $7 mark. Again, at these prices, it’s practically a steal.

This deal is one of Amazon’s Lightning Deals, meaning it’s only available today or until supplies run out. So if you’ve been meaning to pick up a new Apple Watch, now is the time. Seriously, don’t pass this up. Probably wouldn’t hurt picking up a few at these prices. All the sizes and color options can be found at the link below.



> Apple Watch Band Lightning Deal – $7 – $10

