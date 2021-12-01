Apple’s latest third-generation AirPods haven’t been out too long; they were just released back in late October. So the fact that we’re seeing a discount on these so early in the season is extremely rare, but hey, who’s complaining, right?

For a limited time, Amazon will sell you these for $150. They typically run for $179. The product page lists them as $169.99, but before you rip us open a new one, you’ll get an additional $20 discount at checkout. So just add it to your cart and bang; you’re getting brand new AirPods for $150.

The form factor has been updated, and the newest version is also sweat and water-resistant. In addition, the new design is meant to deliver sound better and has adaptive EQ for providing a better audio experience to each individual user. One of the bigger updates from Apple is the inclusion of spatial audio and Dolby Atmos.

So there you have it, the latest and greatest AirPods for $150. But act fast; we imagine these will sell out quickly. Or worse case, Amazon decides to yank the discount away. In any event, click the button below for more info.

Looking for some holiday gift ideas this shopping season? Be sure to check out our 2021 KnowTechie Holiday Gift Guide and Gaming Gift Guide. Holiday shopping isn’t easy; let our gift guides guide you on your way.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.