Are Apple AirTags always on?

Quick Answer: Yes, Apple’s AirTags are always on. The only way to turn them off is to remove the battery.

Apple’s AirTag is designed to help users track their belongings whenever, wherever. But does that mean AirTags always remain on?

And if so, what does that mean for its battery?

Battery conservation concerns would, of course, compel users to seek ways to keep AirTags turned off except when they need to locate a possession.

However, AirTags cannot be turned off. They always remain on. As far as battery-draining reservations are concerned, AirTags have a robust battery that can last more than a year.

Now that you know that AirTags are always turned on, let’s dive into more stats about the battery and how to replace one.

How long does an AirTag battery last?

Short answer: The AirTag’s battery can last about a year. This approximation is based on the average usage per day.

According to Apple’s website, average usages include four play sound events and one Precision Finding event per day.

There are several factors that can affect the battery life of an Apple AirTag:

One of the most significant factors is the frequency of usage. The more frequently you use your AirTag, the faster it will drain the battery.

Temperature and humidity can impact the battery life of your AirTag.

Using features like Precision Tracking sound events can affect the battery life of your AirTag.

The choice of replacement battery manufacturer also impacts the battery life of your AirTag. Opting for high-quality replacement batteries can ensure a longer lifespan for your AirTag.

You receive an alert when the battery of your Apple AirTag is running low letting you know that the battery needs to be replaced soon.

Alternatively, you can also check the battery level of your AirTag at any time by opening the Find My app on your iPhone or iPad and selecting the AirTag.

The app will display the current battery level of your AirTag and give you an idea of how much battery life is remaining.

How to conserve AirTag battery power

Short answer: Minimize how many times you ping the AirTag

If the AirTags are sitting idle and not being used, the battery can be removed to save unnecessary drain.

However, there is no need to take any additional measures to conserve battery in an AirTag being frequently used.

On top of that, you can minimize the use of battery-intensive features, such as Precision Finding, to help extend the battery life of your AirTag.

Finally, make sure to keep your AirTag up-to-date with the latest software updates from Apple, as these updates may include improvements to battery life.

How to replace the AirTag battery

The standard CR2032 lithium 3V coin battery can be purchased from any electronic store or online. Follow the steps given below to replace the AirTag battery:

Press down on the silver cap and turn it counterclockwise until it becomes loose Lift the lid off and pop out the battery from the AirTag Replace the old battery with the new one, making sure to face the positive side (+) upwards Listen for a chime sound to ensure the battery is seated correctly Rotate the cover clockwise to assemble the AirTag again

And there you have it. You’ve now successfully replaced your AirTag battery.

While Apple makes it easy to replace batteries, it has specified that batteries with a Bitterant coating might not work with the AirTag.

Wrapping Up

The Apple AirTags are made for everyday use, and one of the best things about them is that they are always on. This is made possible by the coin-size battery in the AirTag that lasts almost a year.

It can be easily replaced, thus providing users the flexibility to swap out the battery when it runs out, without needing to replace the entire device. This can save users both time and money in the long run.

