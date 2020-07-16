The rapid expansion of the vaping market has been accompanied by the design and development of new products. This can be confusing for newcomers to vaping. The fact that vaping is so popular across the world is undoubted, and many newcomers are taking it up as a leisure pursuit every day. One question often asked is that in the title: are dab pens and vape pens the same? That’s what we’re going to talk about here, and we’ll keep it as simple as possible for you!

What is a Vape Pen?

First, let’s put you in the picture: a dab pen is in fact a vape pen, but not every vape pen is a dab pen! Now that might sound confusing, but it’s really not! What is a vape pen? It’s a small device that is used to vape e-liquid and is among the most convenient type of vaping device. Distinct from the original vape mods – which are still around and are more complex and sophisticated vaping devices – the vape pen is a compact example, so named as it resembles a pen – long and thin.

An average vape pen is designed to vape liquid, and as the market has developed so the need for devices to vape dry herbs and more substances has grown. This is where the dab pen comes into the picture. Now before we go into the specific differences between dab pens & wax vape pens there is an important question you need to ask: what are you intending to vape? You have a lot of choice!

What Do You Want to Vape?

Basically, a vape pen is a cylindrical device that in its basic form will include a reservoir for the liquid or oil, an atomizer, and a battery. The battery heats the atomizer to a temperature at which the liquid vaporizes, and there you go – you take a draw and enjoy it! You may want to try e-liquids or oils, or you might want to vape CBD products. Or you could be one who is looking to vape dry herbs or perhaps cannabis where it is legal.

This is where we see the major difference between the basic vape pen and the dab pen. A dab pen is designed specifically to vaporize wax concentrates. They cannot be used for e-liquids. There are other differences in terms of their design – including a different type of coil or atomizer and even different batteries – but if you want to vape wax concentrate, you need a dab pen. If you also want to vape liquids, you’ll also need a vape pen! Things get more confusing when you start to see vape pens that are adaptable to take wax! Our best advice is to visit a reputable and established online vaping retailer or a high street shop and ask their advice.

The Changing Face of Vape Pens

The way the vaping market is going means the likelihood of new products becoming available is always one to consider, and that gives even more reason to talk to people who have experience of the latest products and trends. If you want to get up to speed there’s a detailed analysis of the vape products market which you might want to read but it does get very technical! It’s an interesting insight into how the market has rapidly exploded as smokers – and newcomers to vaping – change their ways of enjoying their leisure time.

In short, then, decide what it is you want to vape and ask your chosen provider for the best advice on whether you should buy a vape pen, a dab pen or both, and you’re ready to go!

