Are laptops a thing of the past?

Many would try to convince you that a laptop is a thing of the past and that you’ll never get the same computing power as you would enjoy with a desktop computer. Frankly, you should stop listening to this nonsense – today’s laptops are better than ever before. New technologies influence manufacturers to issue new laptops each year that exceed expectations in the term of specs and computing power.

No matter if you intend to use your laptop for gaming, running a news API, or for hanging out on a social media network. Laptops can handle pretty much anything you throw at them. Let’s talk about some key points on why laptops are still relevant in 2020 and why you should go ahead and make the transition from a desktop.

New Technology

What did laptop manufacturers learn from their competitors? Well, they’ve observed what the competition was doing best and implement it to make laptops better than ever. The best new technology is a combination of a laptop and a tablet. There are now many models of laptops with touch screens and removable keyboards.

Like that, you’re able to use your laptop without a touchpad or a mouse and scroll through your files on a touch of a screen. When you’re doing some more serious job, you’re always able to attach the keyboard and use it for typing. It’s a great feature that resurrected the popularity of laptops.

High Performance

Today’s laptops have a reputation for withstanding any operation you might challenge it to do. Sure, you’ll have to cash out more if you want to have a high-performance beast sitting in front of you, but it will be money well spent. If you enjoy playing AAA game titles, you don’t need a powerful desktop to have that pleasure.

Technology went so far that a laptop can compete with some of the most powerful machines out there. The only thing to consider is that the laptop will overheat, but you can solve that problem with an external cooler. They’re not expensive, and you can buy them in any well-supplied tech store.

Price

If you compare the price of a high-end desktop and a high-performance laptop, you’ll realize that some laptops are cheaper to buy. With so many options out there, you’ll find that competition between manufacturers downsized the price of almost any brand available. Now you can find laptops that are affordable even for people with a low budget.

If you don’t need a high-performance laptop, you can find many mid-range specs laptops for a price that will blow the desktops out. For a laptop that you’ll use for browsing the web or watching videos on YouTube, you might end up paying 150-200$. That’s a great deal considering that they were so expensive a decade ago.

Laptops Are Convenient

Do we even need to mention this topic once again? Sure we do. Laptops may never beat how convenient tablets are. However, tablets will never even come close to how laptops can perform. If you use your laptop for your job, there’s no way anything will beat how convenient it can be. You’re able to carry your job with you anywhere you go.

If you’re on a long business trip, you’re able to go through all the files and statistics before presenting them to your team at work. Why not even have some fun with it while traveling? You can relax by playing a game or two. That’s a good way to keep your mind away for a while.

What Brand to Choose?

The answer is very simple – any brand will do the trick. It’s all about the specs that will make the difference. Sure, some brands have a better design than others. Does it even matter? If you’re all about the computing power and less about the design, get yourself a less-known brand with a great price tag on it. It’s not about the looks, but what’s inside that matters the most.

On the other hand, if you want a nice design, choose one of the leading brands like Apple, Dell, Lenovo, etc. They’ll give you a classy look any time you use it in public and will catch the attention of others.

There you have it. These are a couple of crucial points to consider if you’re thinking of getting a laptop worthy of replacing your old and chunky desktop. Before buying it, think about if you need a high-performance or a mid-range laptop for the purpose you’re going to use it for. The options are almost endless, so we wish you good luck when choosing your new favorite gadget.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: