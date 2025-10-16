Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Semiconductor design company Arm is teaming up with Meta to give the social media empire’s AI systems a serious efficiency upgrade.

The partnership will see Meta’s ranking and recommendation engines, which decide which reels, posts, and ads you scroll past, migrate to Arm’s Neoverse platform, a cloud-optimized architecture designed to handle heavy AI workloads without consuming excessive electricity.

“AI is transforming how people connect and create,” said Santosh Janardhan, Meta’s head of infrastructure.

Meta’s AI needs to keep up with three billion users liking, swiping, and doomscrolling daily.

Arm’s energy-efficient architecture could help make that possible and cheaper, as Meta ramps up an unprecedented infrastructure buildout.

For years, Arm has been the quiet hero behind most of the world’s smartphones. But now it’s eyeing the cloud, hoping to flex its low-power muscle against heavyweights like Nvidia.

“AI’s next era will be defined by delivering efficiency at scale,” said Arm CEO Rene Haas. In other words, let Nvidia have the power-hungry GPUs. (Via: TechCrunch)

Arm’s betting on smarter, leaner chips that can do more with less.

The timing couldn’t be better. Meta is in the middle of a colossal data center expansion, think “SimCity with GPUs.”

Its upcoming Prometheus project in Ohio will reportedly draw several gigawatts of power by 2027, complete with its own 200-megawatt natural gas plant.

Not enough juice? There’s also Hyperion, a 2,250-acre behemoth in Louisiana expected to churn out five gigawatts of compute by 2030.

Unlike Nvidia’s recent splurge-a-thons, which include multibillion-dollar deals with OpenAI, xAI, and Mistral, the Arm-Meta alliance is refreshingly simple: no stock swaps, no mergers, just silicon and strategy.

For Arm, it’s a chance to prove it belongs in the AI big leagues.

For Meta, it’s one more piece of the puzzle in its quest to rule the AI-powered internet, or at least make your Facebook feed load faster while doing it.

Download Perplexity Comet Invite a friend to Perplexity Comet. You get $15, they get Pro. Easy win. INVITE AND EARN $15

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news