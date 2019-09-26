Artificial intelligence in the healthcare industry: How AI is shaping the future

Services and products delivery across various sectors has been affected by technology and science innovation, and healthcare is not an exception. In recent years, the introduction of AI (artificial intelligence) received an extemporary welcome in the industry.

In this post, we’ll discuss how AI has framed the delivery of services in the healthcare industry. It’s future as far as applications and risks of application in the healthcare industry are concerned.

What Exactly Is Artificial Intelligence?

Before getting deep in this topic, it is essential to begin by defining the term for a better understanding. AI (artificial intelligence is a form of technology whose fundamental basis was on human intelligence.

The primary goal was to makes machines use human intelligence in their behavior. Therefore, its application involved allowing computers to master specific commands and act intelligently. This has, however, associated the innovation with other technologies like machine learning for better operations.

However, the modern application of AI is machine learning-based, which allows machines to learn and evolve independently. The algorithms make it possible for tools to expand their functions through encountering complex algorithms and data.

Other terms behind the success and application of AI include deep learning and neural networks. Neural networks enhance the coordinative functions of AI acts and tools in connection to algorithms involved. While deep learning enhances the ability of the machine to operate based on both past data and new trends.

It’s Applications in the Healthcare Sector

AI is still a new technology, and it has not yet explored the industry to its full potential. However, even at its infant stage, it is still applicable in various aspects of the healthcare industry. Some of the common sectors that apply the use of AI include medical research institutes, hospitals, and health insurance. It is also involved in information and data management in regards to healthcare.

Disease Resistance

Pathogens have a notable resistance in establishing methods of disease management. They have shown antibiotics resistances ranging from first-line to third-line medicines. According to studies, researchers employ the use of AI in curbing the resistance menace of antibiotics, which has caused approximately 70,000 deaths yearly across the world.

Machine learning application, however, has seen the identification of genes as the primary development of resistance. Through machine learning application also, researchers have managed to identify the defective genes and health records to single out patterns that may indicate antibiotics resistance in the body.

Diagnostics

One of the main limitations of managing particular health conditions has been the lack of necessary diagnostic tools. This limitation includes untimeliness of diagnostics as well as specificity of tools. However, the application of AI ensures proper disease diagnosis for effective and easy treatment.

AI tools application in diagnosis is linked to its ability to identify trends and analyze large data volume. The tools are also adapted to determine condition development from medical images and analyzing health records too.

Brain-Computer Interfaces

This technology of interfaces is built to apply efficiently in healthcare interventions. Although it’s still in its limited form, it enhances communication between the healthcare provider and person with multiple disabilities forms. According to researchers, these tools can serve as replacements to patients that require post-stroke therapy to improve their communication skills.

Drug Development

AI application in the pharmaceutical sector includes the development of drugs. The drug development process is often costly and too lengthy clinical trials. However, this routine can be bypassed through the application of AI tools. Ai tools are often applied in screening available drugs to enhance management of diseases such as Ebola.

Digital Consultation

The involvement of AI tools in digital consultation has significantly improved healthcare access. Through apps development, patients can consult digitally using their medical history and analyzing the range of symptoms.

The apps also apply speech recognition in providing medical consultation based on client’s entries. Additionally, the apps also recommend a cause of action based on medical consultation. The AI tools application in digital medical consultation enhances the possibilities of accessing medical services.

Robot-Assisted Surgery

Surgical healthcare is quite complex, and it involves a lot of concentration to perform a successful operation. However, with the application of AI in surgery assistance, the surgical intervention outcome is bound to improve. The tools enhance the surgeon’s activities more precise as the tools involved make tiniest incisions due to their smaller sizes.

AI Ethics

Several ethics regulates the healthcare sector. For instance, doctors are bound by an oath that during healthcare service provision, they will not do any harm to their patients. They are therefore required to show at most human empathy during the provision of healthcare services. Due to these challenges, the delivery of services is based on facts that humans are moral agents.

On the other hand, machines are mere without any morality form. Irrespective of the AI tools efficiency, its involvement poses a threat to the morality of healthcare. With tight work ethics, therefore, the systems and AI tools involvement can lead to unethical direction hence contribute to adverse outcomes. If doctors are introducing AI into their workflow, it helps them to operate within their work ethics and minimize risks.

Software Bias

One thing about technology is that the software behind any tool has to keep upgrading to ensure it provides exceptional services. When you use old version software, it can pose threats to the use of AI tools due to software bias. When the suitable form of technology is not available in a particular setting, the device automatically functions with sub spur efficiency. Therefore, for the tools to be successfully operational, it has to use the most efficient algorithm.

Conclusion

Since the applicability of AI tools has been established in the healthcare industry, there is a need for development and research towards more devices. However, it is essential for the operators of the tools to take extra precautions to ensure that they don’t generate more negative impact.

The application of AI has been previously described as a critical development in the healthcare industry for the coming years. Therefore, with more research and development, it will be easy to stabilize its applications to ensure quality services delivery.

