The console wars of the early 1980s have come full circle.

Atari has announced the Intellivision Sprint, a modern revival of the legendary gaming system that once challenged the Atari 2600 in what became known as the “First Console War.”

Available for pre-order today at $149.99, the Sprint celebrates 45 years of Intellivision with 45 classic games and contemporary upgrades.

This announcement represents more than nostalgia—it’s the culmination of Atari’s strategic acquisition of the Intellivision brand in May 2024.

The purchase, which included rights to over 200 Intellivision titles and trademarks, ended a rivalry that defined early home gaming.

As Matt Burnett, VP of Strategic Operations at Atari, explains: “Becoming caretakers of such an important brand is both a big responsibility and a very fun expansion of our work at Atari.”

The Sprint stays true to its 1980 predecessor with the original’s gold-and-black aesthetic and wood grain front panel.

But modern conveniences transform the experience: wireless controllers replace the original’s unique disc-and-keypad design, HDMI output connects to today’s displays, and a USB-A port promises future library expansion.

Image: Atari

Game selection showcases Intellivision’s historical strengths. Sports titles like Baseball, Super Pro Football, and Chip Shot Super Pro Golf demonstrate the system’s reputation for realistic gameplay.

Strategy games, including Utopia, Sea Battle, and B-17 Bomber, highlight the platform’s complexity. Fan favorites Astrosmash, Shark! Shark!, and Boulder Dash round out the collection, complete with authentic controller overlays.

Created through collaboration with Plaion, the Sprint applies lessons learned from successful Atari+ retro consoles.

“We’re proud to bring a modern-take on this ground-breaking console to Intellivision fans and collectors,” says Ben Jones, Commercial Director of Plaion.

Pre-orders begin October 17 at atari.com, with shipping scheduled for December 5. The Sprint bridges four decades of gaming evolution, transforming former competitors into collaborative celebration.

