AT&T customers can score the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for free with an eligible trade-in

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 is finally here, but for those who shying away due to its $999 sticker price, there’s good news.

If you’re a current or new customer, AT&T wants to give you the new folding phone free of charge – you’ll just have to trade in an eligible smartphone and sign up for their unlimited plan. Additionally, they’re offering a similar deal on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 as well.

The main takeaway here is that you’ll have to trade in your phone. There’s no way around this. Additionally, you’ll have to subscribe to one of their unlimited plans with a minimum price of $75 per month before discounts. This deal only applies to the 128GB version of the Galaxy Flip 3.

If you’re someone who’s dying to get their hands on this new folding phone from Samsung and looking to offload their current device, this is a pretty sweet deal. More info can be found by clicking the button below.

