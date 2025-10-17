Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Looks like AT&T is back at it again with their annual “we need more of your money” tradition.

Starting December 31, 2025, the telecom giant is jacking up all home internet plan prices by $5 monthly because, and we quote, they need to “ensure we continue providing the quality service and support you deserve.”

Translation: “We want $60 more from your wallet every year, thanks.”

“As we work to meet the evolving needs of our business and manage increasing operational costs, we’re adjusting our internet plan rates to help maintain the high-quality service our customers expect, writes Jim Kimberly, a spokesperson for AT&T. “We’re committed to keeping customers informed about these updates and their choices. To help offset these changes, customers who have not already enrolled in Autopay and Paperless Billing can receive a $10 monthly discount by enrolling with an eligible bank account, or a $5 discount with a debit card. Customers can review all details regarding their plan and associated fees on their monthly statements or by visiting att.com.”

Here’s the kicker—this is literally a carbon copy of last year’s price hike playbook. Because why innovate when you can just Ctrl-C, Ctrl-V your way to higher profits?

The Good News: You can dodge some of the financial pain if you’re willing to jump through AT&T’s hoops. For example:

Sign up for autopay and paperless billing with a bank account, and you’ll save $10 monthly.

Use a debit card instead? That’s only a $5 savings. It’s like they’re charging you extra for the privilege of not wanting to hand over your banking details.

Image: KnowTechie

The Actually Good News: If you signed up within the last year or you’re on the AT&T Access program, congratulations—you’re temporarily safe from this cash grab.

The Reality Check: This isn’t just an AT&T thing. Everyone from Netflix to your smart doorbell company is hiking prices faster than you can say “inflation.” It’s becoming the new normal, and frankly, it sucks.

So mark your calendars, folks. December 31 isn’t just New Year’s Eve anymore—it’s also “AT&T Wants More Money Day.”

