B2B integration: Its features and benefits

For businesses to commence essential processes including, selling and transacting integration is the key. The need to establish a digital connection as well as communication reliably and quickly across the ecosystem is more than ever today.

In doing so, they need access to robust integration services to create an integrated environment that thrives on 3Cs, Communication, Connection, and Collaboration. But, prior to selecting a solution, companies need to comprehend what B2B entails, how B2B integration technologies have evolved, how companies can use these technologies to generate more revenue and drive growth.

What B2B Integration encompasses?

Business to business integration or B2Bi is a process for establishing business communication between disparate systems through automation. It uses a comprehensive digital strategy that streamlines business process automation as well as the foundation for businesses to integrate their mission-critical applications. Companies can make use of b2b integration solutions to connect, communicate, and collaborate with ecosystem entities such as customers, partners, suppliers, and service vendors.

B2B integration software allows organization to carve their approach to streamline data exchange across the partner ecosystem. With a mix of application connectors, integration platforms can integrate applications or systems with ease and precision. Further, B2B integration solutions provide an environment that thrives on communication, collaboration, and connection. The primary objective of B2B integration is to improve the quality of external logistic workflows as well as system integration across the supply chain and value chain ecosystem. B2B integration solutions provide end-to-end execution along with Business Process Management (BPM), supply chain visibility, and global community management.

How B2B integration functions?

Business-to-business integration platforms enable enterprises to draw information from an internal source application and transferring it to an external application. The integration solution can be cloud-based, on-premise, or hybrid – a combination of both. Some of the most common components of integration are:

Source Application

B2B integration software allows organizations to extract data from a front-end business application. The data gets pulled off based on the application itself, whether it’s SaaS or deployed servers. Some solutions provide APIs and use traditional middleware technology for this step. However, a modern B2B integration solution will serve the purpose best.

Data Format

The part about technologies not communicating with each other is never more evident than in the payload format. Primarily because not all the data can be standardized. A lot of applications produce or store information in their own formats such as iDoc or flat file which can be converted into other formats such as EDI, XML, CSV, JSON, and other standardized formats to allow for integration into an ERP, TMS, CRM, or another enterprise system of record.

A lot of industries also need their specific formats. Many companies that generate materials and transact with other entities call for the support of a plethora of data formats. By doing so, the target application can automatically ingest it. This is why data transformation, as well as mapping, is so critical in an integration solution.

Target Application

The target application is the last and final step in a B2B integration wherein, the trading partner receives and processes data to make it more readable that can be integrated into their core business systems. The job of the target application is to transform the data from the original format into another format that is more accessible and ingestible. A lot of organizations provide a number of portals for easier uploading and exchange. In addition, these portals execute the transformation process and application ingestion in an automatic manner.

For quite a long time, communications in business have been human-oriented. Lots of manual methods such as emails and fax were used to establish communication. However, due to modernization, communication has become digital or automated. B2B communication has become much better and transparent.

Setting a Powerful Future

B2B integration platforms provide aid to many industries such as finance, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, retail, and more. They integrate disparate applications and systems across the organizational ecosystem with ease and precision. Consequently, a powerful ecosystem is formed that facilitates communication and collaboration. Automation allows organizations make a better decision without using time and requiring resources. Last but not least, B2B integration solutions help organizations fasten the onboarding process to offer customer satisfaction, generating more revenue and increasing productivity.

B2B Integration: Its Features and Benefits

