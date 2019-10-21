Basic measures to protect your home server

When most of your important information and work is in the digital world, the possible cyber attacks are never something to be taken lightly. It’s crucial to take all the protective measures to ensure the safety of your servers.

Now, most companies have some security software to make it easy, but protecting your home server is equally important, if not more. To help you do this, we will share with you some of the basic ways to protect your servers.

Invest in a Virtual Private Network

This is a great way to protect your digital data and client information, and it brings a lot of anonymity factors to the table. It’s provided for everyone and every company worldwide, even if you’re living in Canada; one of the world’s most educated countries.

So, people would know that getting the best VPN Canada has to offer would be well worth the price because of its many perks; you get to shield yourself from a lot of possible hackers as it would be extremely difficult—almost impossible—to track you or bypass your server. You are being shown as if you’re in one place, but you’re actually in another place entirely. This is perfect because no outside influences can track your progress or steal important information.

Encrypt Everything

You should always keep possible hackers guessing; they would never be able to break through if you encrypt everything using the SSL encryption system. You can rest assured that all credit card information, dates of birth, passwords, and login details will be sent back and forth through the server, but remotely and securely. No one except those of your choosing can ever access the data you are trying to protect.

Have Stronger Passwords

If you want to counter the brute force software that hackers use a lot, then you should have everyone set up complicated passwords containing numbers and symbols, and they have to be 12 to 15 characters long. This might be something that many people ignore, but it’s extremely important to avoid any potential hacking attempt and protect your precious data from getting stolen.

Scan Your Servers Frequently

It’s important to carry out the frequent scans that can make you and your servers much safer, and it wouldn’t hurt to set up a strong firewall that blocks most of these hackers from bypassing your encrypted servers. It’s better to be safe and take the first step of protection, even if you aren’t in danger. Your scanning systems would be monitoring your daily traffic, pinpointing any irregularity and avoiding any hacking problem.

Incorporate a Two-Step Verification System

Another smart way to secure your home server is to make use of a feature where you can link your login details with your phone or email, meaning you won’t be able to log in at all without the code sent to you through there. It’s a strong weapon that is crucial to your overall digital protection, being one step ahead of any hacker.

The digital world can bring a lot of conveniences and fruitful opportunities, but it can also be a doorway to many bad people that just want to sabotage your hard work. And that’s why you should shield yourself and your delicate information on the servers from any possible infiltration. Thankfully, there are lots of ways to ensure your protection, and they are highly effective.

