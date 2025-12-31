Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Looking for a sign to upgrade those crusty earbuds you’ve been nursing since 2019? Here it is: Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones are currently slashed to $129.95 on Amazon, a hefty $70 off their usual $199.95 price tag.

What makes these Beats worth your hard-earned cash? The Solo 4 represents Beats’ latest attempt to balance style and substance, and honestly, they’ve pretty much nailed it this time.

These on-ear headphones deliver that signature Beats sound profile (yes, the bass still thumps) but with more refinement than previous generations.

Beats Solo 4 Headphones 3.5 $199.95 $129.95 The latest Beats Studio4 headphones offer great performance and features. With adaptive active noise canceling, Siri compatibility, and spatial audio, they're one of the best ANC headphones options on the market today. Who is it good for?: These are great for anyone looking for great sound with a bass-heavy sound and active noise canceling. They're also some of the most stylish headphones available. Pros: Strong adaptive noise canceling to block out stubborn background noise

Strong adaptive noise canceling to block out stubborn background noise Fast charging gives you up to 3 hours of battery in just 10 minutes

Fast charging gives you up to 3 hours of battery in just 10 minutes Comfortable earcups and headband for listening for long periods of time Cons: Slightly heavier and bulkier than average headphones

With up to 50 hours of battery life, you can go nearly a full work week without hunting for a charger—perfect for those “I swear I plugged it in last night” moments.

Unlike some premium headphones that feel like you’re wearing a small car on your head, the Solo 4s are refreshingly lightweight.

They’re also platform-agnostic, working seamlessly with both Apple and Android devices, so you won’t be penalized for your smartphone life choices.

Key Takeaways:

Marathon battery life : 50 hours of playback means you can forget where you put your charging cable and still be fine

: 50 hours of playback means you can forget where you put your charging cable and still be fine Universal compatibility : Works with both Apple and Android ecosystems without playing favorites

: Works with both Apple and Android ecosystems without playing favorites Balanced sound profile: Enjoy that signature Beats sound without the excessive bass that plagued earlier generations

The matte black finish gives these a sleek, understated look that won’t scream “look at my expensive headphones!” while still maintaining that subtle Beats flex.

They’re also foldable, making them significantly more backpack-friendly than over-ear alternatives that consume half your bag.

Why buy now?

Beats products typically hover near their MSRP for months on end, making this 35% discount a genuine deal rather than one of those perpetual “sales” that never actually end.

At $129.95, these headphones hit that sweet spot between budget options that’ll disintegrate in three months and the premium models that require a small loan to purchase.

Click here to grab the Beats Solo 4 for $129.95 before Amazon realizes what they’ve done and bumps the price back up.

Beats Solo 4 Headphones 3.5 $199.95 $129.95 The latest Beats Studio4 headphones offer great performance and features. With adaptive active noise canceling, Siri compatibility, and spatial audio, they're one of the best ANC headphones options on the market today.

