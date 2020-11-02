Become a number-crunching powerhouse with this 90-hour Microsoft Excel course for $70

If mastering Microsft Excel is on your to-do list, you’ve come to the right place. Master the art of data analytics with The Premium 2021 Microsoft Excel & Data Certification Bundle, an all-inclusive training that simplifies data software in a comprehensive and easy to follow way and helps launch the career of your dreams. Best yet, it’s 97% off.

A number-crunching powerhouse, Excel is a vital tool to learn for endeavors of all sizes. If you’re looking to compile complex data in real-time using simple formulas or put together a streamlined, organized budget for your expenses, this bundle is for you. While it may seem intimidating, learning how to conquer Excel is not as daunting as you might think. You’ll learn Excel techniques and lessons for HR, sales, and so much more. With step by step hands-on exercises, the training Bundle will help you master Excel techniques in a digestible manner.

Not only will you master Excel, but you’ll also learn the ins and outs of Power BI, Tableau, VBA, Python, and more. You’ll start with the basics and move your way up to get a deep understanding of advanced formulas and methods, impressing even the most experienced data analysts.

With courses teaching you everything from basic data modeling to becoming a data expert using SAS tools, each lesson will walk you through the ins and out of the software and put your learning into real-world use. With plenty of exercises available, you’ll be able to put your skills to the test and accomplish tasks such as analyzing data from real-world case studies or creating a report based on multiple sets of data. A certification will be provided upon completing the courses, allowing for a great resumé booster for your next endeavor.

Normally priced at over $2,000, The Premium 2021 Microsoft Excel & Data Certification Bundle is now only $69.99 — that’s 97% off. Take your financial career to the next level today.

