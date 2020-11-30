Understand the concept and expenses of enterprise resource planning to determine whether it will significantly improve and benefit your business. Here’s the beginner’s guide to enterprise resource planning systems:

What is Enterprise Resource Planning?

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) refers to the integrated management of primary business processes maintained by advanced software and technology. ERP systems streamline and automate your business to enhance overall efficiency.

ERP software contains applications related to financials, manufacturing, supply chain, asset life cycle management, customer relationship management, human capital management, order management, sales, and much more. Each program consolidated into the ERP software assists in operating a thriving business.

As ERP systems continue to advance and improve, more businesses are utilizing the impressive software. Industries impacted by ERP include:

Manufacturing

Chemical

Construction

Distribution

Energy

Financial services

Government

Military

Pharmaceutical

Professional services

Restaurants

Retail

Transportation

Utilities

ERP is an essential component of successfully growing businesses.

Excellent Benefits

ERP provides numerous benefits for business owners to elevate productivity and efficiency.

A primary advantage of ERP is the ability to better monitor and control inventory, including materials, supplies, and equipment. ERP software tracks the quantity, location, and important information about inventory to help businesses maintain lean operations and avoid supply shortages.

Saving valuable time is another benefit of ERP software. The integrated system shares necessary data between applications to limit the amount of time employees spend on basic administrative tasks. ERP also reduces errors by combining data to advance your company’s communication abilities.

ERP additionally improves a manager’s visibility and control over a business. Important information regarding finances, efficiency, and strategies are immediately available allowing managers to see the bigger picture and adjust to help the business succeed.

Other advantages of ERP for businesses include saving money, better customer support, and increased accountability. Discover if ERP will prove beneficial for your business by analyzing the excellent advantages.

Expected Expenses of ERP

Evaluate the expected expenses of ERP to determine whether it’s a viable investment for your business.

The majority of ERP systems are priced based on the number of users and available functions. A business can expect to pay anywhere between $1,500 to $4,000 for each user.

The implementation also contributes to the initial costs, so choose a process that suits your business’s needs and budget. The three main methods for ERP suppliers to implement their software is offering their own implementation resources, providing third party consultants, or requiring you to find support yourself. Properly implementing ERP software involves changing operating systems, upgrading or switching servers, changing relevant hardware and software, and testing the system to ensure success.

An average business generally spends approximately $75,000 to $750,000 on ERP software and implementation; however, the significant investment proves cost-effective over time.

Discover essential upgrades for your business by analyzing the real cost of an ERP system.

Extensive Training

ERP is a complex software that requires extensive training.

Initial training is often provided by the ERP supplier at an hourly rate to teach employees the proper method for accessing the amazing capabilities of the software. Additionally, continuing education through a consultant is generally necessary to learn specialized content or solve unexpected challenges.

Calculate the costs of training resources and materials to completely understand the costs involved.

Necessary Maintenance

Maintenance is essential for an ERP system to operate properly.

ERP systems require on-site maintenance that covers updates, additional hardware, network fees, IT labor costs, and any other expenses to guarantee the system runs smoothly. On average, maintenance fees cost about 15% to 20% of the initial purchase price.

Consider the ongoing expenses for ERP maintenance to ensure your business is fully prepared.

Finding the Perfect ERP System

Research available options to find the perfect ERP system for your business.

ERP systems are categorized into multiple tiers to assist in finding adequate software for a variety of business types and sizes. The first tier targets larger companies, the second tier targets mid-sized companies, and the third tier targets smaller companies.

For example, EnterpriseOne is a JD Edwards software that provides a top-notch ERP system for larger businesses, containing a comprehensive list of over 80 applications to successfully enhance your business.

Find the perfect ERP system for your business to significantly improve efficiency.

Understand the concept and expected expenses of ERP systems to discover how the software will positively impact your business.

