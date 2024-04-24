Connect with us

Buying Guide

The best Android gaming accessories (2024)

Upgrade your mobile gaming experience. Discover a comprehensive range of Android gaming accessories from controllers to headphones.

Assorted android accessories on purple background.
Image: KnowTechie

There are so many different ways to game these days. The days of simple console or basic PC gaming are far behind us. Now, we can play games on our smartphones, wherever and whenever.

Not everyone wants to carry around a handheld gaming console or their phone. But gaming on our phones brings challenges, including ergonomics, power, and audio.

That means we need gaming accessories for our Android phones. Thanks to Android’s adoption of USB-C as the common port, there are many more accessories to work with.

These gaming accessories run the gamut from headphones to controllers, cleaning supplies, etc. You should be able to find what you are looking for with the best Android gaming accessories.

Best Overall
Best Value Controller
Best Wireless Gaming Controller
Best Headphones
Best Phone Cooler
Best Power Bank
Best Portable Battery
Best Finger Accessories
Best Phone Stand
Best Cleaning Apparatus
Best Overall
BACKBONE One Mobile Gaming Controller
BACKBONE One Mobile Gaming Controller
4.8
N/A
Check Availability
Best Value Controller
COOBILE Mobile Game Controller
COOBILE Mobile Game Controller
4.0
$11.90$9.90
Check Availability
Best Wireless Gaming Controller
SteelSeries Stratus Duo Wireless Gaming Controller
SteelSeries Stratus Duo Wireless Gaming Controller
4.0
$59.99$37.63
Check Availability
Best Headphones
Skullcandy Rail ANC
Skullcandy Rail ANC
5.0
$95.99
Check Availability
Best Phone Cooler
Black Shark Cell Phone Cooler
Black Shark Cell Phone Cooler
4.0
$39.99
Check Availability
Best Power Bank
Anker Power Bank
Anker Power Bank
4.0
$149.99$105.00
Check Availability
Best Portable Battery
Anker Portable Charger
Anker Portable Charger
4.0
$49.99
Check Availability
Best Finger Accessories
MGC ClawSocks Finger Sleeves
MGC ClawSocks Finger Sleeves
4.0
$14.99$12.99
Check Availability
Best Phone Stand
LISEN Cell Phone Stand
LISEN Cell Phone Stand
4.0
$9.99$8.99
Check Availability
Best Cleaning Apparatus
MagicFiber Microfiber Cleaning Cloth
MagicFiber Microfiber Cleaning Cloth
4.0
$11.99$9.95
Check Availability
Find the best Android gaming accessories for you

Choosing the best Android gaming accessories depends on your needs and how you want to control your gameplay.

Do you want an attached controller with customizable options? Or do you prefer an external controller with your phone sitting on a stand?

That’s what optimizing your Android gameplay is all about–finding the most comfortable setup that prioritizes gaming over everything else.

BACKBONE One Mobile Gaming Controller (Best Overall)

Backbone one on purple background
Image: Backbone / KnowTechie

With the BACKBONE One mobile gaming controller, you can play games from Xbox Remote Play, PlayStation Remote Play, Steam Link App, and Google Play.

You should have no problem accessing the games you want to play on the go if you subscribe to any of those things. It uses the phone for power and has pass-through charging, so you can charge it while playing.

Plenty of imitators are on the market, but the solid build and structural confidence put this controller above the rest.

Plus, if you still have wired headphones, there’s a 3.5mm headphone jack. Not everyone has adapted to Bluetooth headphones. Some of us prefer the cord getting tangled in things.

Overall, the BACKBONE One mobile gaming controller is a must-have for taking your gaming on the go.

Best Overall
BACKBONE One Mobile Gaming Controller BACKBONE One Mobile Gaming Controller
4.8

For mobile gaming, you'll need a controller, and this is the best one out there. 



What We Like:
  • USB-C port for passthrough charging
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Low latency
What We Didn't Like:
  • Not compatible with pre-Android 10.0
Check Availability
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

COOBILE Mobile Game Controller (Best Value Controller)

render of a gaming controller holding an android phone on a purple background
Image; KnowTechie

You get what you pay for, but when you want a set of grips and a game trigger, that’s exactly what the COOBILE Mobile Game Controller is.

There’s nothing complex here; there are no buttons and no charging, just a controller that interacts with your smartphone screen to play games like PUBG, Critical Ops, and similar games.

The selling point of this type of controller is ergonomics, as the grip is much more comfortable in your hands over time than your smartphone by itself.

Plus, there’s a nice kickstand in the back, so you can use it as a phone stand when not playing. The COOBILE Mobile Game Controller is not a complex device, but sometimes all we need is simple.

Best Value Controller
COOBILE Mobile Game Controller COOBILE Mobile Game Controller
4.0
$11.90 $9.90

When you don't want to spend too much, this affordable game controller adds some physical triggers and a more comfortable way to hold your phone.

What We Like:
  • Super cheap
  • 3-in-1 game controller
  • Comfortable
What We Didn't Like:
  • Limited options
  • Just a trigger set really
Check Availability
SteelSeries Stratus Duo (Best Wireless Gaming Controller)

render of steelseries gaming controller on a purple background
Image: KnowTechie

The SteelSeries Stratus Duo is a competent replacement for a standard console controller if you are playing on a phone or PC. You need to buy an adapter to mount your phone on the controller, but those are cheap.

It works best with Steam games on PC or any mobile game requiring a controller, especially Fortnite.

You can play while charging and get about 20 hours of playtime in between charges. It pairs well with Oculus Go, Gear VR, and whatever Android phone you have.

Additionally, it works with Google Chrome OS devices, which is a rarity for these types of things. The SteelSeries Stratus Duo fits the bill for that console controller feeling on the go.

Best Wireless Gaming Controller
SteelSeries Stratus Duo Wireless Gaming Controller SteelSeries Stratus Duo Wireless Gaming Controller
4.0
$59.99 $37.63

A standalone controller is a great buy if you want the full console gaming experience with your smartphone.



What We Like:
  • Mimics a console controller
  • 20 hours battery life
  • Lag free gaming
  • Google compatible
What We Didn't Like:
  • No vibration
  • Need adapter to mount your phone
  • Spongy buttons
Check Availability
Skullcandy Rail ANC (Best Headphones)

skullcandy rail anc earbuds and charging case on a purple background
Image: KnowTechie

Regarding in-ear audio devices, few companies does it better than Skullcandy, and the Skullcandy Rail ANC in-ear headphones are no exception. These are the type of headphones that can go through the wash and survive, still delivering high-quality bass and depth of sound.

These are the perfect pocket headphones when you live in a world that doesn’t prioritize Apple earbuds.

They are noise-canceling but have the option to turn them off. When gaming, you don’t want to don’t everyone else’s bullcrap anyway.

They have about a 27-hour battery life when you use the charging case to re-up the earbuds.

You can pair them to multiple devices simultaneously, with the Skullcandy Rail ANC earbuds having the smarts to switch back and forth.

Best headphones
Skullcandy Rail ANC Skullcandy Rail ANC
5.0
$95.99

Android phones don't have an ecosystem like Apple, so you can pick whatever headphones you want. 


What We Like:
  • 27 hour battery life
  • EQ customization
  • Rapid charging
  • Noise cancelling
  • Multi-pairing available
What We Didn't Like:
  • Limited color options
  • Fit can be awkward at first
Check Availability
Black Shark Cell Phone Cooler (Best Phone Cooler)

blackshark phone cooler on a purple background
Image: KnowTechie

Most smartphones aren’t that great for keeping cool when gaming, which you’ll need the Shark Cell Phone Cooler for.

As your phone heats up from an extended mobile gaming session, you can slap this on the back and quickly suck out the heat. It’s relatively quiet, and the LED display lets you see the temperature sink in real time.

The only downside is that the fan needs a secondary power source. That’s a bit annoying, especially since it is designed for mobile gaming.

So you’ll need to continue reading this accessory list to find the solution to the Black Shark Cell Phone Cooler’s power woes.

Best Phone Cooler
Black Shark Cell Phone Cooler Black Shark Cell Phone Cooler
4.0
$39.99

When talking about mobile gaming accessories, you'll need more than controllers. Keep your phone and your battery cool during long gaming sessions with this clip on cooler.



What We Like:
  • LED temperature display
  • Sleep timer
  • Heatsink cooling
  • USB-C charging
What We Didn't Like:
  • Non adjustable
  • No internal battery
Check Availability
Anker 24,000mAh Power Bank (Best Power Bank)

anker 737 power bank on a purple background
Image: KnowTechie

When you have a bunch of stuff on your smartphone that requires power, the Anker 24,000mAh Power Bank is the solution. It’ll power three devices simultaneously, assuming two of those devices use USB-C charging while the other uses USB-A.

The LED display is a nice touch, so you can see charging progress and plan accordingly if you have a bunch of stuff to charge.

The only real downside to this battery is its size. It doesn’t weigh a bit more than a pound, but that extra weight is noticeable when you are gaming on the go. It’s a pretty large rectangle.

So, while the Anker 24,000mAh Power Bank is the best solution for your power needs, it’s not the it’s compact.

Best Power Bank
Anker Power Bank Anker Power Bank
4.0
$149.99 $105.00

The solution to your portable power problems comes in the form of a power bank.


What We Like:
  • 24,000mAh battery
  • 140W output
  • Compatible with all
  • Digital display
  • USB-C, USB-A
What We Didn't Like:
  • A big little rectangle
  • Portable, but bulky
  • Takes 2 hours to charge
Check Availability
Anker Portable Charger (Best Portable Battery)

anker power bank on a purple background
Image: KnowTechie

There are tons of portable batteries out there; the Anker Portable Charger is one of them. But where it stands apart from the other is its capacity. 20,000mAh is nothing to scoff at.

This delivers five full smartphone charges and several for a tablet. You can charge two devices simultaneously with the dual USB-A ports.

But that’s it. That’s no USB-C port for charging other devices, only the battery itself. So that’s not great, as USB-C charging is often faster.

Maybe that’s okay; the price of the Anker Portable Charger and its capacity makes up for it.

Best Portable Battery
Anker Portable Charger Anker Portable Charger
4.0
$49.99

A compact, portable battery is what you may need to stay charged on the go. 



What We Like:
  • 20,000mAh battery
  • USB-C input
  • Small, portable
  • Optimized charging
What We Didn't Like:
  • Only USB-A output
Check Availability
MGC ClawSocks Finger Sleeves (Best Finger Accessories)

clawsocks finger sleeves for mobile gaming on a purple background
Image: KnowTechie

The easiest way to enhance your skill when gaming on your smartphone is with MGC ClawSocks Finger Sleeves. They block humidity, sweat, dirt, and oil from getting all up in your screen. As well as fingerprints.

They are breathable and are used by pro mobile eSports gamers to slide effortlessly across that tiny screen.

There are also full-on gloves out there, but finger sleeves show others that you are a serious mobile gamer.

Fingerprints are for n00bs, and when you are gaming on the go, you’ll want to use ClawSocks Finger Sleeves on your digits.

Best Finger Accessories
MGC ClawSocks Finger Sleeves MGC ClawSocks Finger Sleeves
4.0
$14.99 $12.99

No, not snacks, but rather some keen little finger gloves.

What We Like:
  • Cheap way to enhance your gaming
  • Breathable
  • Official mobile gaming sleeves of eSports people
What We Didn't Like:
  • No wild color options
Check Availability
LISEN Cell Phone Stand (Best Phone Stand)

two phone stands holding devices on purple background
Image: KnowTechie

If your neck hurts from leaning over your smartphone, then you’ll need you’ll need a good stand. That’s to adjust your viewing angle to reduce neck and back strain.

This is especially helpful if you use a standalone game controller to get into the action.

The weighted anti-slip base will keep your phone or tablet steady. That’s for when you get absolutely hyped over your first victory royale.

All in all, a stand is a prime gaming accessory, especially considering ergonomics. Therefore, you can’t go wrong with the LISEN Cell Phone Stand.

Best Phone Stand
LISEN Cell Phone Stand LISEN Cell Phone Stand
3.5
$9.99 $8.99

When your hands get to cramping, it's time to put your phone in a stand.


What We Like:
  • Adjustable
  • Multiple colors
  • Holds tablets too
  • Anti-slip
  • Weighted base
What We Didn't Like:
  • No mounting hardware
Check Availability
MagicFiber Microfiber Cleaning Cloth (Best cleaning apparatus)

microfiber cleaning cloths on a purple background
Image: KnowTechie

If you have glasses or a mobile device screen, you probably already have something like the MagicFiber Microfiber Cleaning Cloth. Because you need to keep your screen clean and clear of fingerprints.

Because you need to see what you are doing. This is a fairly simple proposition. You have a screen; now be sure to get the right accessory to keep it clean.

Best Cleaning Apparatus
MagicFiber Microfiber Cleaning Cloth MagicFiber Microfiber Cleaning Cloth
4.0
$11.99 $9.95

Keep your screen clean with a microfiber cloth. It's no fancy Apple cloth but then it's priced appropriately.


What We Like:
  • Cleans screens without scratches
  • Fits in your pocket
  • Good for OLED screens
What We Didn't Like:
  • Nothing. It's a cloth
Check Availability
How to pick the best Android gaming accessories for you

When deciding on which accessories to pick for your Android gaming sessions, think about what sort of games you tend to play.

If you’re a casual gamer playing mostly puzzles, you probably don’t need a controller, but a stand to hold your phone comfortably is key.

For those more competitive Android gamers, you can make your phone into a tiny console by adding a good controller and some Bluetooth headphones.

And everyone could benefit from a good power bank, to keep those gaming sessions extended away from the wall.

The point here is to buy the gaming accessories that make sense for the Android games you play. We want to offer choices that improve your gaming experiences so you enjoy your time more.

Are you an Android gamer? Drop us a line below in the comments with your favorite games, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

