Best Buy has Nintendo Switch accessories 50% off right now

If you were one of the lucky ones to get a Nintendo Switch for the holidays, well, congratulations, you’re in for a treat. Now that you have the console, it’s time to pimp out your newly-minted device with some much-needed accessories, and right now, Best Buy has a bunch of options 50% off.

There’s a little something here for everyone here. Whether you need a carrying case, a charging dock for your Pro controllers, or a grip case – Best Buy has you covered. If you’re looking for some quick suggestions, this compact travel stand going for $5 is a must-buy. But again, you have plenty of options to choose from. The full list can be found here.

Best Buy doesn’t really say when this deal will expire, but in most cases, these deals usually last only a day, so if we were you, we’d be jumping on these price sooner than later. For more details, click on the button below.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.